Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Local Automotive Advertising Outlook: Dealers Gear Up For Major Change in Messaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It's been a topsy-turvy time for auto dealers. The industry just witnesses two years of records: Record lows and highs in sales, record-high growth in sticker prices, and record low days' supply of new cars on dealer lots.

How will it affect advertising expenditures in 2022?

The annual outlook chronicles the underlying changes that will affect $9.4 billion in dealer spending this year and how dealers will be forced to change their messaging.

The 30-page report contains 18 charts and graphs, plus an appendix listing 2022 ad-spending forecasts for all 210 TV Markets and another appendix detailing how dealers spent a total of $38 billion on digital marketing services in 2021. 

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pz8hzj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-local-automotive-advertising-outlook-2022-upcoming-changes-that-will-affect-the-9-4-billion-in-dealer-spending-this-year-301573061.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.