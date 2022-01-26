PHOENIX, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new year is still young, yet there are already excellent offers and incentives on Lexus models. Customers of Earnhardt Lexus in the Phoenix Arizona area have the chance to buy a new Lexus with some excellent incentives. In doing so, they can potentially save hundreds of dollars as a start to 2022. Earnhardt Lexus is offering these incentives for a limited time.

Qualifying college graduates are eligible for a $1000 rebate, which can be applied at the time of purchase. Proof of having graduated within two years is required to apply for the rebate. Active service personnel and current reservists may receive special incentives of up to $750 on select vehicles. Proof of employment within 120 days of credit approval is required.

The College Grad Rebate is available until April 4 of this year, as is the Military Rebate. These valuable incentives will expire after that time, so current shoppers should strongly consider a new Lexus before early March.

Individuals who would like to learn more about potential sales and incentives available at Earnhardt Lexus of Phoenix, Arizona, can visit the dealership website, http://www.earnhardtlexus.com. Those seeking to speak with a person can contact the dealership sales team directly by calling 480-990-7000.

