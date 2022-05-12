Drivers in the Duncansville, Pennsylvania area can buy a used 2022 GMC Sierra without any hassle.

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa., May 12, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers searching for a full-size pickup truck can purchase a used 2022 GMC Sierra at Blue Knob Auto Sales, an automotive dealership in Duncansville, Pennsylvania. Interested buyers can also take the 2022 Sierra out for a spin before making a decision by scheduling a test drive at the dealership's website.

The 2022 GMC Sierra is an advanced light-duty pickup truck loaded with tons of capabilities. It comes in eight unique trim levels, including Pro, SLE, Elevation, SLT, AT4, AT4X, Denali and Denali Ultimate. Available at a starting price of $34,600 in Duncansville, Pennsylvania, the 2022 GMC Sierra offers cutting-edge technology to assist the driver on the road. With features such as hands-free tailoring, automatic lane change and super cruise hands-free driver assistance technology, it is the ideal companion for thrill-seekers.

Individuals who are interested in getting behind the wheel of a used 2022 GMC Sierra can learn more about it by contacting the Blue Knob Auto Sales team at 814-695-1387. Interested buyers can also meet the dealership's team in person by visiting them at 2860 Route 764 in Duncansville, Pennsylvania.

Media Contact

Aaron Hobaugh, Blue Knob Auto Sales, 814-695-1387, ahobaugh@blueknobauto.com

 

SOURCE Blue Knob Auto Sales

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.