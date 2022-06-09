Customers near Duncansville, PA, who want to purchase the used 2022 Volkswagen Taos can do so at the Blue Knob Auto Sales dealership.
DUNCANSVILLE, Pa., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers in and around the Duncansville area in Pennsylvania who want to buy the used new 2022 Volkswagen Taos can explore the inventory of the Blue Knob Auto Sales dealership. The dealership holds a wide array of pre-owned vehicles for prospective buyers. Interestingly, the 2022 Volkswagen Taos is available for purchase at an affordable price. Interested buyers may visit the dealership's official website to learn more about this pre-owned compact SUV and to view its inventory.
The used 2022 Volkswagen Taos available at the dealership comes in SEL trim level with white exterior paint color. It is equipped with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine with automatic transmission and a front-wheel-drive. For safety, it comes with Blind Spot Alert, Lane Departure Alert, and Collision Alert. Passengers can be seated comfortably in the leather-trimmed and heated seats with the heated steering wheel. Convenience features in the 2022 Volkswagen Taos SEL are further enhanced by the power windows, power locks, power seat, and power tilt wheel. It comes with parking sensors and a backup camera for driver assistance.
Prospective customers can visit the blueknobauto.com website to discover various offers, deals, and coupons on numerous popular vehicles. For detailed information on the pre-owned 2022 Volkswagen Taos, kindly visit the following address - Blue Knob Auto Sales, 2860 Route 764, Duncansville, Pennsylvania 16635 or contact their team at 814-695-1387.
