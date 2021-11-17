PARIS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Valeo's newest innovation for safer and more autonomous mobility in an upcoming virtual event, available by clicking the link www.valeo.webstream.fr/media-pressconference

Join in on one of two sessions that will be held on November 23rd at 11am CET (Paris time) or 5pm CET (Paris time).

During each of these sessions, the speakers will be available to answer your questions after the presentation.

To confirm your attendance to this event, please respond to:

press-contact.mailbox@valeo.com

