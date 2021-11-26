PROVO, Utah, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vanderhall Motor Works, Inc. announced today that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to the proposed public offering of its common stock. The size and price range for the proposed offering have yet to be determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process and subject to market and other conditions.
This press release is made in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers to sell, solicitations or offers to buy, or sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.
About Vanderhall Motor Works, Inc.
Vanderhall Motor Works designs, engineers, and manufactures light mobility vehicles. The Company's off-road and on-road vehicles are sold through a network of dealers globally. For further information visit vanderhallusa.com
Media Contact
Matt VanDyke, Vanderhall, +1 801-664-8238, Media@vanderhallusa.com
SOURCE Vanderhall