VENTURA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ventura Volkswagen in Ventura is offering a $500 bonus on select new Volkswagen vehicles as part of its Volkswagen College Grad Bonus Program. The Grad Bonus program is available to U.S. citizens or permanent residents who have graduated from an accredited U.S. or Canadian college or university within 24 months prior to applying for credit or will graduate within the next six months.
At the time of application, the applicant should be employed in a full-time permanent position or should produce a written commitment from a future employer. The applicant will also be required to have proof of income, contact information of the college or university, references, and a copy of the degree or the official transcript. The dealership does not require proof of credit history, but applicants are expected to possess good standing credit with no previous derogatory credit marks.
The Volkswagen College Grad Bonus Program at Ventura Volkswagen is available from January 5th, 2021, to January 3rd, 2022. Customers are requested to note that this offer is not available in Puerto Rico and are requested to contact their nearest Volkswagen dealership for more details.
Ventura Volkswagen offers a wide range of vehicles to choose from. Browse through the dealership's online inventory to select a car that suits the individual's needs best. Visit the dealership's website at http://www.venturavw.com for more information. Interested customers are requested to drive by the dealership at 3270 Perkin Avenue, Ventura, or contact the dealership at (805) 642-6707 for further assistance.
