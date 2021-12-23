PITTSFIELD, Mass., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Priced at a starting MSRP of $30,179, the 2022 Volkswagen Passat has a 2L four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission providing an on-road mileage of 24 mpg and 36 mpg while on the highway.

The four-door car offers front-wheel drive and includes the trim levels: SE, R-Line, and Limited Edition. The 2022 Volkswagen Passat R-Line is currently available at the dealership for sale. It offers various driver-assist features like blind-spot monitor, front and park assist, lane and light assist, park distance control, adaptive cruise control, and rear traffic alert.

Infotainment system of the 2022 Volkswagen Passat includes a 6.3-inch touchscreen with subscriptions to SiriusXM, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. The higher-level trims will feature an eight-inch display screen alongside premium audio systems.

Cargo space of the 2022 Volkswagen Passat can fit up to 16 carry-on-sized boxes that can conveniently be placed behind the front seat.

In terms of safety features, the vehicle offers adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, automated emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control.

Individuals who wish to purchase the 2022 Volkswagen Passat can check out the model available in the dealership's inventory and schedule a test drive of the same. Visit the dealership website at http://www.vwpittsfield.com for incentives and rebates on the purchase made.

Interested customers may drive by 600 Merrill Road or contact the dealership at (855) 628-4250 for further information.

Media Contact

Jamie O'Neill, Volkswagen Pittsfield, 8556284250, jaime@onadimemarketing.com

 

SOURCE Volkswagen Pittsfield

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.