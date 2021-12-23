PITTSFIELD, Mass., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Priced at a starting MSRP of $30,179, the 2022 Volkswagen Passat has a 2L four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission providing an on-road mileage of 24 mpg and 36 mpg while on the highway.
The four-door car offers front-wheel drive and includes the trim levels: SE, R-Line, and Limited Edition. The 2022 Volkswagen Passat R-Line is currently available at the dealership for sale. It offers various driver-assist features like blind-spot monitor, front and park assist, lane and light assist, park distance control, adaptive cruise control, and rear traffic alert.
Infotainment system of the 2022 Volkswagen Passat includes a 6.3-inch touchscreen with subscriptions to SiriusXM, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. The higher-level trims will feature an eight-inch display screen alongside premium audio systems.
Cargo space of the 2022 Volkswagen Passat can fit up to 16 carry-on-sized boxes that can conveniently be placed behind the front seat.
In terms of safety features, the vehicle offers adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, automated emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control.
Individuals who wish to purchase the 2022 Volkswagen Passat can check out the model available in the dealership's inventory and schedule a test drive of the same. Visit the dealership website at http://www.vwpittsfield.com for incentives and rebates on the purchase made.
Interested customers may drive by 600 Merrill Road or contact the dealership at (855) 628-4250 for further information.
