ELGIN, Ill., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Illinois-based dealership Elgin Volkswagen is offering service and parts coupons. Customers looking to save money can visit the service center of the dealership for Volkswagen servicing and parts repair. The information regarding the service coupons is available on the Service section of the dealership's website. Details about the discounts offered and other terms and conditions are mentioned on the website.

Brake inspection, tire rotation, wheel alignment, coolant refresh service, and a host of other services are offered at the service center. Drivers can take the printout of the coupon before visiting the dealership. The expiry date of the coupons may vary from each other. People whose Volkswagen vehicle requires servicing are encouraged to schedule service at the earliest to take advantage of the offer.

Elgin Volkswagen is located at 2630 Auto Mall Drive, Elgin, Illinois 60124. Customers can visit the service center of the dealership for Volkswagen vehicle servicing and parts repair. For scheduling a service, the drivers can use the dealership's website or contact the service department by dialing (847) 428-2000 to reserve a spot.

Media Contact

Chris Moran, Elgin Volkswagen, 877-797-6424, cmoran@elginvw.com

 

SOURCE Elgin Volkswagen

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.