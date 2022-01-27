ELGIN, Ill., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Illinois-based dealership Elgin Volkswagen is offering service and parts coupons. Customers looking to save money can visit the service center of the dealership for Volkswagen servicing and parts repair. The information regarding the service coupons is available on the Service section of the dealership's website. Details about the discounts offered and other terms and conditions are mentioned on the website.
Brake inspection, tire rotation, wheel alignment, coolant refresh service, and a host of other services are offered at the service center. Drivers can take the printout of the coupon before visiting the dealership. The expiry date of the coupons may vary from each other. People whose Volkswagen vehicle requires servicing are encouraged to schedule service at the earliest to take advantage of the offer.
Elgin Volkswagen is located at 2630 Auto Mall Drive, Elgin, Illinois 60124. Customers can visit the service center of the dealership for Volkswagen vehicle servicing and parts repair. For scheduling a service, the drivers can use the dealership's website or contact the service department by dialing (847) 428-2000 to reserve a spot.
Media Contact
Chris Moran, Elgin Volkswagen, 877-797-6424, cmoran@elginvw.com
SOURCE Elgin Volkswagen