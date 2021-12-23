SPRINGFIELD, Va., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sheehy Volkswagen of Springfield is excited to host Volkswagen Sign Then Drive Event for local customers. This event is a unique opportunity for individuals to test-drive the newest and best vehicles available, all while getting a great deal! The Volkswagen Sign Then Drive Event gives customers a chance to upgrade their favorite VW to a latest model. Residents of Springfield who want to take advantage of this event should do so before Mar. 30, 2022.
During this exciting event, customers will have the chance to sign a contract on the spot and receive a great incentive to buy or lease their next car from the dealership! Customers can also get one-on-one time with a professional from Sheehy Volkswagen of Springfield who will discuss about the newest technology of their vehicles during an exclusive demonstration. Then, test drive the car and see if it's the right car before signing on the financing deal. Interested customers must be holding a good Volkswagen Credit. This offer is available on new, unused 2019 and 2020 Volkswagen models financed by Volkswagen Credit through the dealership only.
Additional information about the various Volkswagen vehicles is available to customers on the dealership's Current Volkswagen Offers webpage that can be found online at http://www.sheehyspringfieldvw.com. To learn more about this event, potential customers can contact the dealership's sales team by calling 844-773-3214.
Media Contact
Beau Summers, Sheehy Volkswagen of Springfield, 844-773-3214, beausummers@sheehy.com
SOURCE Sheehy Volkswagen of Springfield