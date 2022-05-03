25th Anniversary (PRNewsfoto/Morgan Polymer Seals)

25th Anniversary (PRNewsfoto/Morgan Polymer Seals)

 By Morgan Polymer Seals

Morgan Polymer Seals' vision inspection technology ensures the safety of high-volume OEM filter plates delivered to Europe and Asia

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Polymer Seals announced today the innovation of its in-house vision inspection technology for a Volkswagen filter plate seal used in a vehicle's Transmission Electro-Hydraulic Control Module (TECHM).

Dubbed "MAGIC" (Morgan Automated Gasket Inspection Control), the machine utilizes 3-D scanning technology to check for aesthetic and dimensional defects in 5 million parts manufactured annually in Tijuana, Mexico, before shipping to the OEM in Germany and China.

Head of Automation Leonardo Meza explains, "We programmed this particular machine as a proactive measure to ensure the quality and safety of the product. Our MAGIC inspection machines are continuously improved to ensure the reliability of every part we manufacture because quality is the key to on-time delivery."

Morgan Polymer Seals is a 25-year-old, privately-owned automotive supplier that designs and manufactures custom gaskets and seals for powertrain, fuel system, and electrical applications.

To learn more, visit MorganPolymerSeals.com.

Sam Morgan

sam.morgan@morganpolymerseals.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volkswagen-supplier-innovates-rubber-gasket-inspection-machines-in-mexico-301538899.html

SOURCE Morgan Polymer Seals

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.