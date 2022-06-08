Stertil-Koni, the leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts – notably bus lifts and truck lifts – today announced that Walter Moore has joined the company as a Marketing Manager, based in the company's North American headquarters location in Stevensville, Maryland.
STEVENSVILLE, Md., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stertil-Koni, the leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts – notably bus lifts and truck lifts – today announced that Walter Moore has joined the company as a Marketing Manager, based in the company's North American headquarters location in Stevensville, Maryland.
In his new post, Walter brings more than seven years of top marketing experience to Stertil-Koni, including a focus in content creation, digital media, drone photography, graphic design and social media. Most recently, Walter worked for a society of accounting and tax professionals as its marketing expert.
In making today's announcement, Paul Feldman, Director of Marketing at Stertil-Koni stated, "Walter is an industry pro who brings a deep Marketing skill set and a laser-focus on customer service to our company. We are delighted to welcome him to the Stertil-Koni team.
Walter is a Maryland native who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing from The University of Maryland Eastern Shore and is also a DeMatha graduate. He currently resides in Bowie, MD, and enjoys his weekends in Ocean City, MD, especially on the water where he loves to fish.
About Stertil-Koni
Stertil-Koni - proud to be a Buy America company - is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni's breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes portable lifts such as Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company's innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is now available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, IL.
