PUYALLUP, Wash., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers have plenty of vehicles to choose from when shopping for a new car. With gas prices now soaring and more expensive, now is the perfect time for shoppers to get behind the wheel of a fuel-efficient new car that can help them save money on gas. Two of the top picks for a fuel-efficient new car include the 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid and 2022 Toyota Prius. To help shoppers choose the right new car for their specific needs, Toyota of Puyallup has added two new model research pages of the 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid and 2022 Toyota Prius to its website.
The 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid model research page offers a closer and more detailed look at the popular hybrid sedan. Information available to shoppers includes the new Toyota Camry Hybrid's engine specs, performance features, technology offerings, safety systems and luxury amenities.
The 2022 Toyota Prius model research page gives potential shoppers the information they need to make an informed decision when it comes time for them to choose their next vehicle. Valuable information drivers can find when visiting this detailed research page includes the new Toyota Prius' horsepower and torque ratings, fuel economy rating, fuel tank capacity, safety features, technology offerings and much more.
