WATERTOWN, S.D., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Watertown Ford Chrysler's 20th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be hosted at 1600 9th Ave. SE on Thursday, November 25, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.–with free deliveries available to community members unable to attend.
"This year we are thankful for so many things, and having reached this 20-year milestone makes it all the more special. As a community we have come together time and time again to ensure that we are all taken care of, and that's what this event is all about to us," said Scott and Jodi Driscoll, owners of Watertown Ford Chrysler, in a joint statement.
The dealership, which is well-known in Watertown for the annual tradition, celebrates Thanksgiving by inviting everyone in the community to enjoy a complimentary, traditional turkey dinner with all the fixings, and desserts. "If you don't have a place to go or aren't going to be able to spend it with family or friends please join us."
The Driscoll family, who helps prepare the famous Thanksgiving dinner, also covers the cost of the event every year. Donations given towards the event are always donated directly to the Salvation Army. Last year Watertown Ford Chrysler served at least 1,000 people–the most it had ever served–during its annual celebration.
For community members unable to attend, the dealership will be taking orders for meals to be delivered, free of charge, up until noon the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. To order please call the dealership at 605-886-5844.
Watertown Ford Chrysler also announced that its sales and service departments will be closed on Thanksgiving.
For over 20 years, Watertown Ford Chrysler has delivered exceptional service while keeping "One Low Price, Plain & Simple… Always!"
Based in Codington County, South Dakota, the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Lincoln and Ford dealership offers local residents an extensive selection of new, certified pre-owned, and quality pre-owned vehicles with financing options available for every budget.
Customers can also expect to find new, low-priced, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) car parts — for all brands represented — service contracts, as well as maintenance and repair services.
