AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast:

What:

BorgWarner 2022 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

When:

August 3, 2022 @ 9:00am Eastern Time

Where:

http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx

How:

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at (http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx)

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.  For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

WEB SITE:        http://www.borgwarner.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webcast-alert-borgwarner-2022-second-quarter-results-conference-call-301573159.html

SOURCE BorgWarner

