HANGZHOU, China, April 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weidai Ltd. ("Weidai" or the "Company") (NYSE: WEI), an auto-backed financing solution provider in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 22, 2022 U.S. Eastern Time.

The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at http://weidai.investorroom.com/.

About Weidai Ltd.

Weidai Ltd. is an auto-backed financing solution provider in China supported by sophisticated and effective risk management system and technology. The Company transforms used automobiles, a type of "non-standard" collateral, into investable assets, to provide accessible credit for China's small and micro enterprises, and connects borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Christensen

Mr. Rene Vanguestaine

Tel: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: rvanguestaine@christensenir.com

In US:

Christensen

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Tel: +1-480-614-3004

E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

