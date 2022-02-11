LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents how drivers should manage their car insurance policies.
Reading the car insurance policy is probably not the favorite reading material list for most policyholders. However, drivers should familiarize themselves with it. Drivers who understand their car insurance policies will manage them better and will make the best choices for their needs.
To better understand car insurance policies, drivers will need to know the following:
- What is a car insurance policy? The purpose of a car insurance policy is to allow drivers to drive legally while protecting the driver and its passengers in the event of an accident. Basically, car insurance is a contract between the policyholder and the insurance company. Almost all states, except New Hampshire, require motorists to purchase minimum levels of car insurance before hitting the road on a vehicle. If possible, drivers are advised to purchase more than the minimum mandated by the state. In serious accidents, the minimum amount will not be enough to pay for all the damage done. A car insurance policy likely consists of three basic types of coverage. First, medical coverage covers the costs of treating anyone injured in an accident when the driver is at fault. Second, property damage covers damage to or theft of the policyholder's vehicle. Third, liability coverage covers the costs of the other driver's injuries or property damage.
- When to revisit the car insurance policy? Important life events can impact the price of insurance. Getting a new car is one of these events. To protect their newest purchase, drivers of new cars will probably add new options to their insurance policies. Comprehensive, collision and Gap insurance are coverages that owners of new vehicles are recommended to add to their insurance policies to better protect their new vehicles. Getting married can help drivers save money on their insurance policies by taking advantage of the multi-car discount. However, adding a teenager to the car insurance policy can increase the premiums. Furthermore, in this situation, many policyholders purchase additional coverage because teen drivers are more likely to be involved in car accidents. Another reason for reviewing the car insurance policy is the improvement of the policyholder's financial situation. When the financial situation improves, that means more of the policyholder's personal assets are at risk if he gets involved in an accident where he did not carry enough liability insurance.
- How to manage car insurance policy expenses. Drivers can save money by raising the deductible. By doing so, they can lower their monthly premiums. However, some drivers can't afford to pay large amounts out of their pockets, so for them raising the deductible is not recommended. Policyholders who own cars that are not worth much money can save money by dropping collision and comprehensive insurance. Shopping around at multiple insurance providers can help drivers find the best rates.
