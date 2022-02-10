LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents some important aspects drivers need to know about uninsured motorist car insurance.
Most states in the US require drivers to be insured before driving their cars on public roads. However, up to one in five drivers are uninsured due to various circumstances. An insured driver who gets involved in an accident with an at-fault and uninsured driver can find himself facing major financial losses. The insurance company might refuse to pay for any of the medical bills and damage done to the insured driver's vehicle, and the at-fault driver won't have the coverage to reimburse the insured driver either. To prevent this scenario from happening, drivers can get uninsured motorist coverage.
To better understand uninsured motorist car insurance, drivers should know the following aspects:
- What is uninsured motorist coverage? Depending on the state, there are different types of uninsured motorist coverage. Usually, there are 2 main categories. First, the uninsured motorist insurance/uninsured motorist bodily injury insurance is a type of coverage that covers the driver's and his passengers' medical bills if the policyholder gets involved in an accident with an at-fault and uninsured driver. This coverage can also be used to reimburse the policyholder and his passengers for any wages lost during the hospitalization period. Secondly, the uninsured motorist property damage insurance will cover the damage done by an uninsured driver to a policyholder's vehicle or property.
- The difference between uninsured and underinsured coverage. Besides uninsured motorist coverage, some providers are offering underinsured motorist coverage. While uninsured motorist coverage protects the policyholders against uninsured drivers, underinsured motorist insurance protects them if they are in an accident with an at-fault driver whose liability limits are too low to compensate all the damage done to the policyholder. The underinsured motorist bodily injury insurance part of the coverage pays for medical bills, lost wages, etc., if the policyholder gets involved in a crash with an underinsured motorist whose liability limits cannot cover all expenses. The underinsured motorist property damage insurance part kicks in if the at-fault driver's insurance is not enough to cover the damages done to the policyholder's vehicle.
- Why uninsured motorist coverage is important? Over 30 million Americans are uninsured drivers. In some states, like Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Florida, 23-26% of drivers are uninsured. In most cases, uninsured drivers lack insurance because they have financial problems. The highest percentage of uninsured drivers can be found in low-income areas where consumers prioritize other things like buying food.
- Which states require uninsured motorist coverage? Drivers will need this coverage if they live in states such as Connecticut, The District of Columbia, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Also, drivers will need uninsured motorist property damage insurance in The District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia. Although insurance is not required in New Hampshire, drivers who decide to get one will also have to purchase uninsured motorist insurance and uninsured motorist property damage insurance. Drivers living in Rhode Island who decide to purchase more than the state's minimum requirement for bodily injury auto liability coverage will be required to obtain uninsured motorist insurance and uninsured motorist property damage insurance. In Virginia, these coverages are also required if the drivers decide to get an insurance policy.
