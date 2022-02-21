LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains what is SR-22 car insurance and who needs it.
An SR-22 isn't actually a type of car insurance. In fact, it's a certificate showing proof that a driver has car insurance. The SR-22 shows the state Department of Motor Vehicles that the driver currently carries the state's minimum amount of liability insurance. Only drivers with particular traffic law violations or criminal offenses have to file an SR-22 form.
- State laws and SR-22. SR-22 regulations are not uniform in all states. In some states, drivers convicted for certain traffic law violations will not be required an SR-22 certificate at all. In other states, drivers may need to file an SR-22 form as soon as they've been convicted of a traffic violation. Some states may require that the filing occur soon after an accident or license suspension. Finally, there are states where the driver doesn't need to file the SR-22 form until after they get their license back and can drive again.
- Does SR-22 insurance provide coverage? SR-22 is not actual insurance. The role of SR-22 is to inform the state whether a driver convicted of specific violations is carrying liability insurance. Legally, drivers can't drive without having the minimum amount of financial responsibility coverage. In some states, drivers will be required to also carry uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage.
- Who needs SR-22 insurance? Drivers will need an SR-22 if they are convicted for traffic violations such as serious collision while at fault, driving under the influence, driving under a suspended or revoked license, causing an accident while driving uninsured, reckless driving, or getting too many points on the license within a short period of time. In some cases, failure to pay child support can also result in a court-ordered SR-22 filing requirement.
- How long do convicted drivers need an SR-22? Usually, SR-22 insurance is required by law for 3 years. However, drivers convicted for serious crimes, like drunk driving, can expect to file an SR-22 for 5 or more years.
- Which states require an SR-22? Not all states require an SR-22. Some states require filing a similar form, the FR-44, while other states have their own systems to keep track of driver violations and car insurance. Only the states of Delaware, Kentucky, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania do not use the SR-22 form.
- What if the convicted driver doesn't own a vehicle anymore? If the convicted driver doesn't own a vehicle but uses the car of a friend to drive it regularly, then the convicted driver will need coverage and an SR-22 filing. In this situation, the convicted driver needs to get a non-owner car insurance policy. If the convicted driver borrows a car from one of the members of the household, like a parent, then the insurance provider will need his name on their policy.
- What happens with the premiums? Once an SR-22 filing is necessary, drivers can expect their premiums to rise considerably. At a minimum, drivers can expect their rates to increase by about 50 percent. In some cases, drivers can find that their premiums are almost doubling.
