LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the movie Ghostbusters, three former professors confront the paranormal by setting up a ghost removal service. You don't have to have a run in with the supernatural, however, to know that sometimes the holidays can bring about safety issues for home and auto owners.
"Every year we see an increase in the number of claims around the holidays," said Christopher O'Rourke, Mercury Insurance's Vice President of Property Claims. "Having the right kind of insurance and taking precautionary measures around your home can help protect you from certain perils."
Here are some tips to protect your home and auto from something strange in your neighborhood.
Home
- Declutter your yard. Remove any unnecessary items such as tools and toys from your walkway and secure them away from guests to prevent possible theft as well as potential injuries on your property.
- "Don't cross the streams." Take a tip from Ghostbuster Dr. Egon Spengler and don't let any extension cords for your decoration display tangle or run across large swaths of your property. Not only can this be a tripping hazard, it can also be a fire risk.
- Light 'em up. Sometimes even the clearest walkway can be hard to navigate in the dark. Turn your porch and sidewalk lights on so guests can see their way to your door.
- Prepare for sub-creatures, destructors and specters. Get smart (tech). Smart home lights and cameras connected to a mobile device gives you control of your home's surroundings literally in the palm of your hand making it look like you are home if you're out at a celebration.
Auto
"It's pretty common for our customers to report minor vandalism damage, such as dents and dings to their parked cars in crowded shopping mall parking lots," says Kevin Quinn, Mercury Insurance's Vice President of Claims. "We also tend to see an increase in reports of broken windows and theft of personal property from vehicles around this time of year."
The Ghostbusters used the Ecto-1 to drive around the streets of New York City. If you plan to fire up your own Ectomobile to get to holiday celebrations or shopping sprees this year remember these auto tips:
- Protect the barrier. Protect your vehicle by avoiding parking in empty lots and deserted areas. Park your car on a well-lit street or put your car in the garage if you have the space to do so.
- "I've been slimed." If your vehicle is damaged due to something other than a collision (for example, if your car gets vandalized), comprehensive insurance kicks in after you've paid your deductible. Note that you must have the coverage at the time the incident occurs otherwise any damages your vehicle sustains are an out-of-pocket expense.
- "Who you gonna call?" In the event you find that your vehicle has been vandalized, first contact the police to file a report. Filing a report provides you with an official record of the incident and, hopefully, the police will be able to track down the offender.
- "We're ready to believe you." Mercury customers can call the company toll-free 24 hours a day, seven days a week to report a claim at (800) 503-3724.
Looking for more holiday safety tips? Visit Mercury Insurance's resource center for more information on how to protect your home and property.
