LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents some important details about high-risk car insurance and what drivers need this coverage.
For more info and free car insurance quotes online, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/what-is-high-risk-car-insurance-and-who-needs-this-policy/
Not all drivers have perfect driving records. However, all drivers need reliable insurance. High-risk car insurance, also known as non-standard car insurance, is a type of policy that is available to high-risk drivers. Insurance companies label some drivers as high-risk drivers because they believe these drivers are more likely to file a claim than drivers who are labeled as low-risk or mid-risk. Drivers can be labeled as high-risk for various reasons. On average, high-risk drivers usually pay around 25% more for their policies. Some insurance providers will even deny insuring some high-risk drivers because the risk is too great.
Drivers might be considered to be high-risk if they fall into any of these categories:
- Persons convicted for driving without a valid license. Most states classify driving without a license as a misdemeanor. The fines for this offense are ranging from $100 to over $1,000. Some providers will offer a second chance to drivers caught driving without a valid license and will accept to cover them again after getting a valid license. However, these drivers will be considered high-risk and will have to pay more for their premiums.
- Drivers who got involved in one or more accidents. Drivers who got involved in a single accident will not always be classified as high-risk drivers. That's not the case when it comes to new drivers and drivers who accumulated multiple tickets. For these drivers, a single accident is enough for providers to classify them as high-risk. Furthermore, drivers who are involved in multiple accidents within a short period will also be classified as high-risk.
- Drivers who got multiple tickets. Drivers who got multiple speeding tickets are considered high-risk. Many states offer speeding drivers the possibility to remove the speeding ticket from their records if they take a defensive driving course. However, in some states, drivers who receive multiple moving violations in one year might not qualify to take the driving class.
- Drivers convicted for DUI. These drivers are almost automatically considered high-risk drivers by insurance companies. The penalties for DUI vary from temporary license suspension to large fines. Some providers might even cancel the insurance policy due to the increased risk.
- Poor credit history. Some states allow insurance companies to look at the credit score before granting an insurance policy. Some drivers with a bad credit score will be considered high-risk and will be charged higher premiums.
- Drivers convicted of driving without insurance. Most states require drivers to meet a minimum level of financial responsibility while driving on public roads. Drivers ticketed for driving without insurance can be labeled as high-risk by insurance carriers. In some states, drivers caught driving without insurance risk having their license revoked permanently
- Teen or Senior drivers. Senior drivers over the age of 70, young adults, and teenage drivers are considered high-risk. The statistics show that these age groups are more likely to file insurance claims than other age groups.
For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/
Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.
Media Contact
Daniel C, Internet Marketing Company, 8183593898, cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.biz
SOURCE Internet Marketing Company