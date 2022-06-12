Boucher Hyundai of Waukesha is giving customers the option to shop, buy, and receive their new car at home
WAUKESHA, Wis., June 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car buyers are busy, so they have limited time to physically visit stores. Boucher Hyundai of Waukesha has created a means to make the purchase process more accessible and more convenient. With the Boucher XPress Buy online car buying experience, potential customers can step through the entire car-buying process from the comfort of home. The easy steps are:
1. Shop online. Visit http://www.boucherhyundai.com to browse a wide range of new cars, trucks, and SUVs.
2. Take a test drive. Contact a Boucher Internet Sales Specialist via the most convenient means to you. Then, schedule your test drive either from home or at the dealership.
3. Do a trade-in appraisal. If you're trading your car in, visit the "value your trade" page at Boucher Hyundai.
4. Apply for credit. For those who are financing, complete an easy credit application by visiting the "online credit approval" page on the Boucher Hyundai website.
5. Review price and payment options. Work with your personal sales manager to review price and payment options from the comfort of your home.
6. Review options and warranties. Your personal finance manager will guide you through the various options in upgrades, warranties, customizations, and protections available.
7. Schedule delivery! You can complete all of the final steps, including receiving your new car, from your house.
To learn more about the excellent vehicles that can be delivered to your driveway, interested shoppers can visit the Wisconsin Hyundai dealership's website by going to http://www.boucherhyundai.com. Drivers may also contact the dealership by calling 800-339-7306 or by driving to 1583 E. Moreland Boulevard.
