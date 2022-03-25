Boucher Hyundai of Waukesha is now offering three new fuel-efficient sedans
WAUKESHA, Wis., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With rising gas prices and no sign of the cost dropping anytime soon, drivers have a decision to make if they want to save money on gasoline. Either a shopper can continue to spend money on gasoline with the current prices or they can trade in their current vehicle for a more fuel-efficient model. Boucher Hyundai of Waukesha is currently selling three new sedan models that can help drivers save money on gasoline by offering very impressive fuel economy ratings. The three new Hyundai sedan models that will help a shopper save money at the pump with their incredible efficiency include the 2022 Hyundai Accent, 2022 Hyundai Elantra and 2022 Hyundai Sonata.
The 2022 Hyundai Accent is the smallest of the three models and offers spirited performance on the road while also giving drivers a money-saving fuel economy rating. This sporty model also offers drivers a long list of advanced safety features, technologies and luxurious comfort amenities. Shoppers who are looking for a larger sedan that can offer them more interior passenger and cargo space while also giving them the fuel efficiency they need on the road will want to get to know the 2022 Hyundai Elantra. The new Hyundai Elantra is a fuel-efficient sedan that has it all, including an affordable price tag. The largest four-door sedan in the Hyundai lineup that offers money-saving efficiency is the Hyundai Sonata. The 2022 Hyundai Sonata takes efficiency and performance to the next level thanks to an innovative 2.5-liter engine that uses an 8-speed automatic transmission.
To learn more about any of these new fuel-efficient Hyundai sedan models, drivers are encouraged to visit the dealership's model research page on its website by going to http://www.boucherhyundai.com. Fuel-efficient car shoppers may also contact the Wisconsin Hyundai dealership to ask the sales department questions by calling 800-339-7306 or by driving to 1583 E. Moreland Boulevard.
