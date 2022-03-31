The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) recently hosted Robin Hutcheson, deputy administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), on a "touch a truck" visit of WIT's traveling tractor-trailer at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky.
PLOVER, Wis., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) recently hosted Robin Hutcheson, deputy administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), on a "touch a truck" visit of WIT's traveling tractor-trailer at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky. Hutcheson, the highest-ranking government official responsible for regulating and providing safety oversight of commercial motor vehicles on U.S. roadways, was given a detailed tour of the association's ambassador trailer WITney and its tractor that pulls the educational trailer.
"Part of WIT's mission is to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry and to minimize obstacles they face," said Ellen Voie, president and CEO of WIT. "Many of these obstacles are directly related to safety of professional drivers on the road, including driver fatigue, supply chain requirements such as tight delivery windows, safety training, and harassment of female drivers."
WIT's driver ambassador, Kellylynn McLaughlin, provided Hutcheson with a detailed tour of the WITney trailer, which includes interactive kiosks on trucking 101, common myth busters, and a digital quiz for visitors to determine if a career in professional truck driving would be a good fit for them. In addition, McLaughlin demonstrated a customized state-of-the-art driver simulator, designed by Advanced Training Systems, that allows visitors to experience truck driving in different scenarios, regions of the country, and weather conditions.
Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Amazon, Arrow Truck Sales, Daimler Trucks North America, Expediter Services, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Walmart, and Waste Management. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit http://www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.
