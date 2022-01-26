GERALD, Mo., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woody Bogler, a leading van and end dump trucking carrier, is leaping into the metaverse releasing what they believe to be the first non-fungible token (NFT) collection in the trucking industry. New company drivers hired in Q1 2022 will receive an NFT upon completion of their orientation and training. The NFT is being launched on the OpenSea marketplace and may be held, transferred, or sold thereafter enabling drivers to participate in the burgeoning metaverse.
"NFTs have been a personal area of interest to me and they are built on the same technologies like Bitcoin or Ethereum," said Tracy Bogler, President and CEO. "You can think of an NFT as a deed or a token. Owning an NFT really provides a sense of belonging to a community and we thought it would be interesting to create a collection and then offer ownership to our drivers. We realize that many people are unfamiliar with these digital assets, but we believe they have great potential in the trucking community."
The collection will consist of five unique Woody Bogler Trucking designs which can be accessed either in OpenSea.com or held in certain other crypto wallets. Woody Bogler will transfer NFT's to driver wallets which incur no cost to the drivers to hold.
According to Bogler, feedback from drivers has been very positive. "We strive to bring innovation to our company in everything that we do and also strongly understand that our drivers are the human component of our success, so this offering rewards our drivers with the opportunity to participate in the burgeoning NFT market. We are trendsetters in this space for sure," he said.
ABOUT WOODY BOGLER
Woody Bogler Trucking Company operates a fleet of tractor-trailers in the lower 48 states, comprised of dry van and end dump trailers. Founded in the 1920s, using a horse-drawn wagon to carry clay to the railroad for transport to brick plants, the company is now headquartered in Missouri. To learn more about Woody Bogler Trucking Company, visit https://www.woodybogler.com/
Media Contact
Corey Novotney, Woody Bogler, 1 (573) 502-3563, corey.novotney@woodybogler.com
SOURCE Woody Bogler