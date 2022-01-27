DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Boat and Ship Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electric boat and ship market reached a value of US$5.28 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$11.22 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Electric boats and ships refer to small-sized ferries and passenger ships that sail using electricity. They utilize marine-grade lead-acid, nickel and lithium-iron-phosphate batteries and rugged and reliable electric propulsion motors for enhanced operational efficiency. The ships and boats are commonly available in diesel-electric, hybrid and fully electric drive variants. The diesel-electric ships consist of diesel generators to produce electricity, hybrid drive ships consist of onboard batteries that operate with an internal combustion engine and the fully electric drive ships consist only of batteries as the primary source of power. In comparison to the traditionally used marine vessels, electric boats and ships operate silently, are more cost-effective, have minimal fuel requirements and are highly environment friendly
The increasing demand for efficient marine transportation systems across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising environmental consciousness among the masses is providing a thrust to the market growth. Electric boats and ships are produced with specialized hull and body specifications, along with light and durable materials, to generate minimal drag and optimal propulsion.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of dashboard monitoring, remote monitoring and warning systems, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These systems provide an accurate overview of the overall performance of the vessel, including battery temperature, voltage and state of charge (SoC), and facilitate immediate shutdown and troubleshooting in case of a threat. Other factors, including significant growth in the tourism industry and increasing seaborne trade, along with the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the utilization of sustainable energy systems, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd., Corvus Energy Ltd., Domani Yachts, Duffy Electric Boat Company, ElectraCraft Boats, General Dynamics Corporation, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Siemens AG, Vard Group AS (Fincantieri S.p.A.), Vision Marine Technologies Inc. and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global electric boat and ship market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global electric boat and ship market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the propulsion type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the battery type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the carriage type?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global electric boat and ship market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Electric Boat and Ship Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Propulsion Type
6.1 Hybrid
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Pure Electric
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Battery Type
7.1 Lead-acid
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Lithium-ion
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Nickel-based Batteries
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Carriage Type
8.1 Passenger
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Cargo
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 ABB Ltd.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Corvus Energy Ltd.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Domani Yachts
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Duffy Electric Boat Company
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 ElectraCraft Boats
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 General Dynamics Corporation
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.8 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.9 Siemens AG
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Vard Group AS (Fincantieri S.p.A.)
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.12 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k38hmo
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-electric-boat-and-ship-industry-to-2027---featuring-abb-corvus-energy-and-domani-yachts-among-others-301469738.html
SOURCE Research and Markets