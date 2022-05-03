Key hire will help the company educate marketers on the value of out-of-home ad tech
SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wrapify, the innovative and performance-driven out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform, announces Valerie Carboni as their first Vice President of Marketing. Valerie brings more than 12 years of experience in B2B marketing, most recently leading a global marketing team at TrustYou. Previously, Valerie worked at Cvent (CVT), leading the product marketing efforts for their Hospitality Cloud solutions.
In an effort to empower more brands with measurable OOH campaigns, Valerie will ensure that all marketers are fully aware of the benefits, best practices, and positive results of this form of advertising. Her experience running global marketing strategies, which required a clear return-on-investment, make her uniquely qualified to be a trusted resource for brands and agencies looking to do the same.
"What excites me most about this role is the opportunity to bring 'campaigns that work' to marketers who are seeking real, attributable success," explains Valerie. "Far too often, marketers come up against the challenge of spending money in the wrong places and missing the mark when it comes to ROI. Wrapify is their opportunity to change that."
James Heller, Wrapify CEO and Founder, adds, "Many brand marketers, especially those focused on ABM or digital marketing, may not know the benefits of high-recall OOH. With Valerie's knowledge and experience, we aim to help marketers understand the reach and measurability this medium offers."
With over seven years of experience in the industry, Wrapify delivers measurable high-recall campaigns for brands like Molson Coors, Zoom, and Amazon. To learn more about what they offer, visit http://www.wrapify.com/brands.
About Wrapify:
Wrapify's mission is to empower brands by combining their performance-driven OOH and omnichannel ad tech platform with the gig economy. Founded in 2015, Wrapify deploys over 450,000+ drivers from Uber, Lyft, and other delivery services for nationwide brand campaigns. They connect offline and online advertising channels that drive measurable results while putting cash back into the pockets of drivers. Learn more at http://www.wrapify.com.
