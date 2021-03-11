CARLSBAD, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 123Loadboard announces that their company is integrating with cloud-based dispatch software platform Cotasystem with the intention of making the load exporting process more efficient for dispatchers.
This integration will enable Cotasystem members to experience a simplified process when downloading and transferring load details. This new, efficient method is fully automated from within the 123Loadboard interface and accessible using their Cotasystem membership credentials.
"This partnership will give Cotasystem users a simple, automated way to manage load details from both systems in one location and make moving their freight a more productive endeavor," says Jeremy Vrchota, founder of Cotasys Inc.
123Loadboard is Cotasystem's preferred freight matching platform for providing premium freight for their members who will now be able to easily access and move an extensive amount of load information with minimal errors, no rekeying, and enabling them to book and move loads faster.
"Leveraging the power of the 123Loadboard platform, Cotasystem's dispatchers can look forward to serving their fleets using a connected solution database to streamline their loads," said Loarn Metzen, V.P., 123Loadboard.
To learn more about 123Loadboard's subscription packages for Cotasystem customers, visit https://www.get123loadboard.com/cota/
About 123Loadboard
Founded in 2004, 123Loadboard provides a freight matching marketplace for carriers, owner-operators, brokers and shippers to engage with pertinent, easy-to-use tools using the latest technologies to help professional truck drivers find loads and increase their loaded miles. Affordable web and mobile apps allow users to customize their subscription to meet their specific needs. The company is a trusted source for freight matching, credit, compliance issues, mileage and is one of the few trucking services where posting loads is still free. Visit https://www.123loadboard.com to learn more.
About Cotasys Inc.
Cotasys was founded in June 2019 to advance the quality of life for drivers, employees, owners, and vendors of small trucking companies around the world. Our people work together to solve the problems often overlooked by the industry. For more information, visit http://www.cotasystem.com.
