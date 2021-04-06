PORTLAND, Ore., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 12th Tech, Inc. and AutoMap™ today announce AutoMap's electronic vehicle identification technology has been seamlessly integrated into 12th Tech's Real-Time Intelligent (RTI) Auditing System™ providing the most innovative, automated and remote auditing capabilities for the wholesale finance industry available. 12th Tech's RTI system revolutionizes auditing by providing both electronic vehicle identification and Dealer Self-Audit capabilities along with the most robust solution for traditional physical auditing on the market today.
The integration of AutoMap's OBDII and Bluetooth-enabled asset identification technology as an option to 12th Tech's sophisticated, cloud-based and mobile-enabled auditing system allows monthly, weekly, or daily audits without requiring an auditor on site, providing reliable, accurate, and cost-effective analysis and reporting.
12th Tech's globally scalable RTI system combines exceptional capabilities for real-time auditing using a choice or combination of auditing methodologies such as electronic vehicle identification, dealer self-auditing, or traditional physical audits using third-party or in-house staff to enable increased audit frequency and more effective risk mitigation while significantly decreasing audit costs.
"The ability to take our strong existing on-lot solution and add this to 12th Tech's comprehensive offerings is an exciting proposition for wholesale finance companies and their dealers," states Mark Sargeant, CEO of AutoMap. "With this partnership, AutoMap enables lenders to have real-time visibility of the location and comprehensive status information of their assets – on a daily, weekly or monthly basis – at a far lower cost than traditional physical audits."
Mark Abrams, CEO and Founder of 12th Tech, states, "Clients want faster and more intelligent ways to understand where their inventory is. Electronic identification enables more frequent audits at a much lower cost. AutoMap is one of the leading vehicle identification technology companies in North America and so we are excited to be working with them to integrate and offer their identification technology as part of our Real-Time Intelligent Auditing System."
Remote Electronic Audits, utilizing AutoMap's identification technology, is available now throughout the United States as part of 12th Tech's Real-Time Intelligent Auditing System.
About 12th Tech
12th Tech (http://www.12thtech.com) is revolutionizing risk management and mitigation with its Real-Time Intelligent (RTI) Auditing system, providing innovative technology to support traditional in-house or third-party audits as well as enable dealer self-audits, automated Dealer Clearing Audits, electronic asset identification, and enhanced real-time auditing and reporting. 12th Tech's RTI Auditing System dramatically reduces auditing costs and intelligently helps mitigate risk--allowing Finance Companies to finally have the choice to utilize the best auditing methods across their portfolio. Our robust, scalable, and adaptive solution leverages the latest technology advances and builds on a foundation of more than 20 years of experience providing auditing technology solutions to the financing industry. The 12th Tech team is dedicated to providing the world's best auditing system--both now and the future--to ensure our clients' success.
About AutoMap
AutoMap (http://www.automap.us) has been tracking vehicles for over 12 years and has expertise throughout the auto industry. AutoMap has successfully served dealerships, auto auctions, transport, OEM, and financial institutions. In 2016 AutoMap™ debuted their innovative Premiere Vehicle Tracking System, powered by Bluetooth OBD, which brings the dealership total visibility to their business. Understanding what location services can do for an organization's efficiency, the improvement of the bottom line, and the agility to adjust to our customer's needs have been integral to AutoMap's success. This now includes not just secure location services, but the entire health of the vehicle ensuring the dealership's lot is "customer ready". AutoMap™ delivers the most innovative tracking solution in the industry and has been recognized as "Winner – MBUSI (Mercedes-Benz U.S. International) Innovation Award 2018".
