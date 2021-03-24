HOUSTON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Super Lawyers Magazine recognized 13 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP as 2021 Texas "Rising Stars." According to the publication, the designation is awarded to the top 2.5% of Texas lawyers age 40 or younger or who have been in practice for 10 years or less. This year, Angeles Cassin, Ernesto Danache IV,Sarah-Michelle Stearns, and Allison Stewart made their debut on the prestigious list.
Greenberg Traurig Texas attorneys selected for 2021 include:
- Todd Basile- Intellectual Property (Dallas)
- Angeles Cassin - Employment & Labor (Houston)
- Ernesto Danache IV - Business/Corporate (Houston)
- Sandra D. Gonzalez- International (Austin)
- Somer Hayes- Health Care (Dallas)
- Aimee Housinger- Business Litigation (Houston)
- Hiba Kazim- Business Litigation (Austin)
- Bina Palnitkar- Intellectual Property Litigation (Dallas)
- Sarah-Michelle Stearns: Business Litigation (Dallas)
- Allison Stewart - Civil Litigation (Dallas)
- Katie Tipper-McWhorter- Business Litigation (Houston)
- Amanda Williams- Labor & Employment (Dallas)
- Thomas Woolsey- Mergers & Acquisitions (Dallas)
"Congratulations to all the 2021 Rising Stars honorees, especially our Greenberg Traurig team members," said the firm's Senior Vice President Mary-Olga Lovett. "This recognition is well-earned and a reflection of your dedication to your craft. We are immensely proud of your accomplishments and look forward to seeing the amazing things you achieve as our next generation of leaders."
According to Super Lawyers Magazine, Texas Rising Stars are selected by Thomson Reuters' legal division from nominations by other lawyers across the state, an extensive review by researchers, and a blue-ribbon panel of lawyers.
