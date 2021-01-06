CES_2021_Seoul_Metropolitan_City.jpg

15 innovative Seoul technology companies to exhibit at CES 2021

 By Seoul Metropolitan City

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As CES 2021 will be held virtually due to the COVID pandemic, innovative technology companies based in Seoul Metropolitan City will be exhibiting in CES 2021 by online this year.

Seoul Metropolitan City began its participation in CES in January 2020, and it has garnered outstanding achievement for some companies, which also led to business partnerships and exports. Now, the city is preparing to participate at CES 2021 with the theme "Connected Seoul," along with 15 of its most innovative companies contributing to the development of the smart city industry.

From January 11 to 14, Seoul Metropolitan City will be exhibiting at CES 2021. The exhibition will be filled with innovative information and ideas to spark interest for the business people in the industry. The CES 2021 Seoul program schedule is as follows.

Official Program Schedule

Where to View http://www.smartseoul.net

Program

EST

Duration

CONTENTS

SEOULWEBINAR

 

---

 

Meeting 

 

CES 2021 Seoul

 

in advance

CES 2021 SeoulTrailer

Health Care

Jan 6.(Wed.)12:00am-1:00am

60min

  • Introduction to health care companies in CES 2021SEOUL
  • Nu Eyne, Medi Whale

CES 2021 SeoulTrailer

AI in Life

Jan 7.(Thu.)12:00am-1:00am

60min

  • Introduction to AI in lifecompanies in CES 2021 SEOUL
  • Wayne Hills. Ventures, AIVAR, Blue Print LAB

CES 2021 SeoulTrailer

Smart Eco

Jan. 8.(Fri.)

12:00am-1:00am

60min

  • Introduction to Smart Ecocompanies in CES 2021SEOUL
  • Nuvi Lab,Bronine,PiQuant

The 15 innovative companies selected by the sponsoring investment company to exhibit at CES Seoul are as follows.

  • Enernet: EG service helps users manage electricity more efficiently with PLC-based smart metering system
  • Bronine: Volkit charger is a universal charger that can charge various electronics simultaneously
  • SCALAR: Charger connector for electric vehicles to enable connecting to different types of electricity charging stations
  • PiQuant: AirQuant is the environment monitoring solution with automatic control of HVAC and air purifier
  • Nuvi Lab: NUVI Scan analyzes food within 0.5 seconds with AI and big data technology
  • NuEyne: Cellena is a wearable healthcare device that uses bioelectronic signals to relieve eye fatigue and discomfort
  • Medi Whale: DrNoon is an AI examination solution that predicts the risk of cardiovascular disease through retinal vascular analysis
  • EverEx: KneeEx is a smart knee exerciser that helps rehabilitation and treatme4nt of knees by strengthening the muscles around the knees
  • RealDesignTech: Ultiracer is a safe and dynamic indoor cycling device that ensures the rider's safety with its own iron arm vertical support
  • AIVAR: MYFIIT measures your body size by using smartphone pictures. It also enables virtual fitting of clothes and can have them delivered to you.
  • Wayne Hills Ventures: AI Pro SW automatically converts edits texts, matches with keywords, and automatically combines them into video contents
  • Neospience: Typecast is the AI voice-over service that adds unique feelings to text by using deep learning technology
  • Loudgear: CloudGear is a handheld device to enable playing PC games like playing console game to give more fun and excitement
  • AlgoCare: This home appliance solution for personalized nutrition dispenses just the right amount of nutrition tablet to the users by analyzing their health data
  • Blue Print Lab: V2 is the AR virtual try-on solution with facial recognition technology which analyzes user's face shape, size, and location of facial features

These companies went through a rigorous screening process and proved their unique technology and potential for global expansion. They will be exhibiting their latest and advanced technologies in the largest electronics show in the world for everyone to see.

More detailed information about the CES 2021 Seoul can be found on the CES Seoul website.

