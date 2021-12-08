MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Global Wellness Summit (GWS), the foremost gathering of international leaders in the multitrillion-dollar global wellness economy, celebrated wellness pioneers and innovators at its 15th annual conference. The 3-day event's robust agenda, with the theme "A NEW New Era in Health & Wellness" wrapped up last week and is available to be streamed on demand by registered in-person and virtual delegates. (To purchase the 2021 GWS on-demand package, which includes 66 thought-provoking keynote presentations and bonus content, click here.)
Each year, the GWS and its advisory board members bestow Global Wellness Awards on individuals who have made a significant and unique contribution to the Summit's goal of shaping a world where wellness of both the planet and its people are central to their personal missions. In addition, the organization runs an annual "Shark Tank of Wellness" competition that grants a total of $10,000 to three student finalists.
Global Wellness Award Recipients
The Debra Simon Award for Leader in Furthering Mental Wellness was presented to Christine Clinton by GWS Advisory Board Member, C. Victor Brick, on behalf of Lauren Wright, for Clinton's work in highlighting and advocating for the needs of mental wellness awareness among our children. Clinton chairs the Global Wellness Institute's (GWI) Wellness for Children Initiative. Upon presenting the award, Brick commented: "This year's recipient is proof positive that passion and commitment and a heart of gold can change the world." Clinton was honored for her tireless work in promoting the education and empowerment of children around the world on health and wellness, with a specific focus on mental and emotional wellbeing. This award is sponsored by the Debra Simon Family Foundation.
The Leading Woman in Wellness Award was presented to Sue Friedland, who co-founded SuperSmartHealth with her late husband, Dr. Danny Friedland. Danny recently passed away after a very public bout with brain cancer, which he and Sue used as a positive learning moment for all in the wellness world, and, more personally, for their two sons. The award was presented by GWS Advisory Board Member, Nicola Finley, MD, with presenting sponsor Natura Bissé International, Inc. Finley commented that Sue is among those unsung heroes who work tirelessly behind the scenes to advance health and wellness among us all. Quoting Nelson Mandela: "It is better to lead from behind and to put others in front, especially when you celebrate victory when nice things occur. You take the front line when there is danger. Then people will appreciate your leadership."
The Leader in Sustainability Award was presented to Craig Cogut, founder, chairman and CEO of Pegasus Capital Advisors, for his focus on bringing capital and expertise to businesses that are able to compete successfully while focusing on resource efficiency and sustainability. Cogut deeply believes that we must take immediate and decisive action to stop the effects of climate change. He leads the first US private equity fund accredited by the Green Climate Fund.
The Leader in Workplace Wellness Award, sponsored by Mindbody, was presented to Karen Moseley, president & CEO of HERO (Health Enhancement Research Organization), a national think tank dedicated to advancing best practices in workplace health and wellbeing. Past recipient and GWI Advisory Board Member, Renee Moorefield said: "Karen has defined for the rest of us, what it means to be an advocate. To fight for what matters and do it with integrity and grace."
Shark Tank of Wellness Global Student Competition
Linxin Lu, from Atlanta, Georgia's Savannah College of Art and Design, took first place honors ($5,000) for Sveet, a portable saliva test for blood sugar. The runners-up each received $2,500 and were Rui Wang, also from Savannah College of Art and Design, who presented Sora, a sleep skylight designed to help with circadian health, and Doan Anh Duong, from Korea's Dongseo University, whose Immersion Lamp seeks to bring transformative multimedia experiences, including sound, aroma and visuals, to help transport users to spaces of wellness from wherever they may be.
The Shark Tank of Wellness awards were presented by Frank Pitsikalis, founder and CEO of ResortSuite (Canada), and fellow judges Amir Alroy, co-founder of Welltech Ventures (Israel), Karen Ballou, founder & CEO of Immunocologie Skincare (US) and Mia Kyricos, Chief Love Officer of Kyricos & Associates (US).
About the Global Wellness Summit
The Global Wellness Summit is the premier organization that brings together leaders and visionaries to positively shape the future of the $4.4 trillion global wellness economy. Its future-focused conference is held at a different global location each year and has traveled to the US, Switzerland, Turkey, Bali, India, Morocco, Mexico, Austria, Italy and Singapore. GWS also hosts regular virtual gatherings, including Wellness Master Classes, Wellness Sector Spotlights and Investor "Reverse Pitch" events. The organization's annual Global Wellness Trends Report offers expert-based predictions on the future of wellness. The 2022 Summit will be held in Tel Aviv, Israel from October 30–November 2.
