NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 16.85 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the footwear market to register a CAGR of over 1%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Burberry Group Plc, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. are some of the major market participants. The rising demand for exclusive designer collections will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Footwear Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Footwear Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Non-Athletic Footwear
    • Athletic Footwear
  • End-user
    • Women
    • Men
    • Children
  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

Footwear Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the footwear market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Burberry Group Plc, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Footwear Market size
  • Footwear Market trends
  • Footwear Market industry analysis

The high influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisions is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, rising labor costs and fluctuating raw material prices may threaten the growth of the market.

Request a Free Sample Report

Footwear Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist footwear market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the footwear market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the footwear market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of footwear market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Non athletic footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Athletic footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • adidas AG
  • ASICS Corp.
  • Burberry Group Plc
  • New Balance Athletics Inc.
  • Nike Inc.
  • PUMA SE
  • Skechers USA Inc.
  • Under Armour Inc.
  • VF Corp.
  • Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

