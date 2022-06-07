Enabling learning application trust, equity at scale, verifiable achievement, and timely availability of data are shaping the future of education and learning
LAKE MARY, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Under its new brand, 1EdTech™ Consortium, the world's leading non-profit collaborative in educational technology and digital learning announced today its commitment to accelerating a complementary set of educational leadership strategies that are essential to improving learning experiences and outcomes in K-12, higher education, and lifelong learning over the next decade.
The strategies are educational application and ecosystem trust, curriculum and instructional equity at scale, improving the capturing and sharing of achievement, and data-informed student success.
The 1EdTech community believes educators and learners deserve a trusted, innovation-ready, future-proof, connected digital ecosystem. As our members work together to help evolve education technology to fit the needs of all, we also need to ensure the digital tools we use are safe. Moving forward, our community is leading the application of evolving trust requirements for student data privacy and adding interoperability, accessibility, and community alerts to build trust across the edtech ecosystem.
The 1EdTech community is leading efforts to accelerate the adoption of digital curricula, learning tools, and next-generation learning platforms to enable instructional equity in educational institutions of all types and sizes. 1EdTech is currently forming an executive advisory council on curriculum and instructional equity for superintendents, presidents, provosts, and CEOs to help guide our work on enabling personalized learning strategies through seamless access to digital resources that align with educational standards. The goal is for educators to have a wide selection of high-quality digital products so they can tailor learning experiences for their local needs.
The 1EdTech community is also playing a pivotal role in developing verifiable micro-credentials and learner records that will improve capturing of learner achievement and connecting those achievements to opportunities. 1EdTech is participating in a new Credential Futures Coalition, a group of non-profit organizations working together to enable the next generation of collaboration between learners, education providers, and employers.
Finally, the 1EdTech community, led by some of the world's top-ranked universities, has introduced a new "developer commons program" designed to help institutions and suppliers ensure that learners, faculty, and institutions can reap the benefits of potential insights from digital learning. These institutions are collaborating on defining and implementing "data-ready apps" that ensure reliable and timely access to data that fits within an institutional product ecosystem. Using data to give educators, advisors, and students the ability to make adjustments before it's too late, we will improve student success, edtech products, and educational practice on an ongoing basis.
"The accelerated growth of 1EdTech to more than 750 member organizations—all leaders in creating the future of edtech—and thousands of certified products is a very encouraging sign that an open, innovative, and trusted ecosystem that lifts all learners is becoming a reality," said Dr. Rob Abel, 1EdTech CEO. "We are so proud of the accomplishments of all our members as they benefit from their own strategies while creating the open ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders around the world."
Education and technology leaders will highlight these strategies at the upcoming Learning Impact Conference in Nashville, June 13-16. Learn more about Learning Impact 2022.
