BRISTOL, Pa., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 1SEO Digital Agency proudly announced that CJ Bachmann has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of the company. As an experienced thought leader, CJ will succeed Lance Bachmann and assume all responsibilities on September 1st, 2021.
As the electric founder of 1SEO, Lance Bachmann has always strived to provide his clients with second-to-none digital marketing products and services, and now he's able to fully immerse himself in the state-of-the-art technologies he's been working on behind the scenes in recent years.
While Lance — revered across the industry as the Digital Lion — steps back as CEO to push 1SEO's product offerings further than ever before, the agency falls into the most capable hands of CJ Bachmann.
"It's with great honor that I name CJ as CEO. She will lead us into the future and ensure 1SEO continues as a leader in the digital marketing space," said Lance Bachmann, "CJ's leadership, knowledge, and experience in this space is second to none. I am excited to see the new heights 1SEO will reach under the guidance of CJ."
Having joined 1SEO back in 2012 in a project management role, to now overseeing all agency operations as Chief Operations Officer, CJ has earned each of her stripes as mentor, mother, and marketing expert recognized by the US Search Awards, SmartCEO, and many others for her exceptional leadership and commitment to clients' success.
With over two decades of experience in sales and customer service, CJ's passion is for the old-school, client-centric mentality that is the bedrock on which 1SEO Digital Agency was built back in 2009. Taking great pride in mentoring the company's Directors and Leadership Team, CJ understands the importance of depending on employees' talents and providing them opportunities to develop and build on their unique skill sets.
As a tech-savvy thought leader, CJ is continuously on the lookout to improve the company, incorporating continuing industry education through hosting seminars with 1SEO's partners at Google and Facebook, weekly company training, and adopting new technologies to enhance and streamline internal operations for 1SEO and its hundreds of clients.
CJ's management philosophy is simple — she believes in leadership by example. This includes having the ability to back up what she says with what she does, and her record speaks for itself and she knows how to get the job done.
Expanding 1SEO's full suite of digital marketing services like search engine optimization (SEO), website design and development, pay-per-click advertising, content and social media marketing, CJ Bachmann, in taking on her new role as CEO, is ready to build off of her predecessor Lance's industry-leading foundation. For more information about CJ, 1SEO Digital Agency, or their digital marketing services, visit http://1seo.com today.
About 1SEO.com Digital Agency:
1SEO.com Digital Agency is a Philadelphia, PA-based digital marketing firm which offers end-to-end marketing solutions for their clientele, which is comprised of hundreds of businesses in countless industries that operate in several sectors, from the niche to the mainstream. With a full range of services, including social media optimization, content marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), web development, pay per click advertising (PPC), and much more, 1SEO.com Digital Agency helps its clients win online. They are a Google Premier Partner (Top 1%), Facebook Marketing Partner, and have received countless industry awards, recognitions, and publications over the past decade.
