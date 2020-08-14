WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What a year it's been! While DBIA had planned for "hybrid" conferences in October, current local restrictions mandate that we convert to a 100% virtual experience.

DBIA's virtual events will harness the best online conferencing tools available to deliver our most expansive program ever. With 7 tracks of education, including targeted tracks for Water/Wastewater, Transportation and Virtual Design & Construction, federal sector pre-conference sessions, a virtual Technology Pavilion, virtual access to the best design-build exhibitors in the nation and creative networking opportunities DBIA will to bring our annual Design-Build Conference & Expo directly to design-builders.

America's design-build teams  are playing a critical role in the pandemic response and will be vital to our nation's post-COVID-19 recovery. That's why now, more than ever, it's important DBIA provides the tools, resources and networking opportunities design-build project teams need to prepare for the future.

While our community will miss the handshakes and collegial hugs, we believe the COVID challenge has provided a unique opportunity to deliver the same high-quality Design-Build Done Right® training our attendees expect from DBIA with the added benefits of increased convenience and no travel costs.

Learn more about DBIA's 2020 virtual events including the Design-Build Conference & Expo and Federal Design-Build Symposium programs.

The Design-Build Institute of America is the nation's expert on design-build project delivery. Our members, including architects, engineers, owners, contractors, manufacturers (and more), are shaping the future, one successful collaboration at a time by practicing Design-Build Done Right®.

Media Contacts:
Kim Wright, Strategic Communications Director
O: (202) 454-7531/C: (703) 244-5692
245342@email4pr.com

Nathan Smith, Communications Associate
Office: (202) 454-7519
245342@email4pr.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DBIANational
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DBIANational
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/?gid=677497&trk=myg_ugrp_ovr
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dbianational/

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.