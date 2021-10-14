ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From November 29 - December 1, 2021, the Central Florida Expressway (CFX) will host the 9th Annual Florida Automated Vehicles (FAV) Summit in Orlando, Florida. In recent years, this event has been a sellout. The 2021 FAV Summit will focus on ACES mobility. ACES is an acronym for the four rising stars of mobility - Automated, Connected, Electric and Shared.
CFX is this year's host agency. The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA), TEAMFL, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority, and the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority (MDX) have worked throughout the year to bring this summit to Orlando.
The FAV Summit assembles nationally recognized experts and industry leaders to discuss the state of autonomous and connected vehicle technologies, implementation opportunities, and challenges to successfully integrate these within existing transportation networks.
"The Florida FAV conference is the leading state-focused transportation conference in the country. We bring together experts from around the world with the goal of educating and inspiring Florida's transportation leaders," said Florida State Senator Jeff Brandes (R-St. Petersburg).
At the FAV Summit, ACES is not only discussed but also previewed with demonstrations from cutting-edge companies in the ACES field. Live demonstrations showcasing connected and automated technologies provide insight into the potential of these technologies on our roadways. Demonstrators include Beep, ArciMoto, and May Mobility, among others. A wide range of speakers from the private and public sectors will speak on the global impact of ACES in the coming years and decades. A full list of speakers can be found on the FAV Summit website.
FAV Summit
November 29h - December 1
Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel
9939 Universal Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32819
Please visit https://favsummit.com to learn more or to register for the 9th Annual FAV Summit. For a media pass and media kit, please email Sarah Lesch, sarah@playbookpublicrelations.com. View FAV Summit videos to see highlights from previous years.
ABOUT FAV SUMMIT:
The FAV Summit has been assembling industry leaders worldwide to address Automated, Connected, Electric, and Shared (ACES) technologies, operations, and policy issues since 2013. Our mission is to gain insight into Florida's advancement of ACES technology and discuss how to create the ideal climate for implementing and deploying these technologies. In addition, the summit includes live demonstrations from global innovators. For more information, visit FAVsummit.com.
