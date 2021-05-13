UTICA, N.Y., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JETNET, the leading provider of corporate aviation information, has announced their 2021 JETNET iQ Global Business Aviation Summit advocacy speakers. The Summit brings together some of business aviation's top leaders to discuss ideas that will guide the future of the industry. The panel discussions will take place in person at the 10th JETNET iQ Summit September 15-16th, 2021 at TWA Hotel at JFK Airport.
"These panel discussions are incredibly important to help steer business aviation toward a flourishing market in the post-pandemic era," stated Rolland Vincent, JETNET iQ Creator and Director. "We look forward to a very engaging and open dialogue with attendees, and especially doing so in-person. Away from the fatigue of computer meetings, the Summit will provide a refreshing reset for essential, straightforward industry discussion."
Panelists at this year's event include Athar Husain Khan, Secretary General, European Business Aviation Association (EBAA); Pete Bunce, President and CEO, General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA); Kurt Edwards, Director General, International Business Aviation Council (IBAC); Tim Obitts, President and CEO, National Air Transportation Association (NATA); and Ed Bolen, President and CEO, National Business Aviation Association (NBAA).
Paul Cardarelli, JETNET iQ Summit Co-Chair and JETNET's Vice President of Sales, also emphasized the speaker's importance at this year's Summit. "Even as we get back to the routine of business flight again, there are many topics, we as an industry, need to get ahead of." Cardarelli continued, "Strategic planning, fleet forecasting, sales, marketing, and investor and stock analyses all need to be looked at with new vision and new ideas, in this new world. Our advocacy speakers are the best at what they do and are the exact people you want to hear these ideas from."
The 10th Summit promises to be an intimate gathering of a Who's Who of business aviation discussing the present and future of the industry, with predictions, industry revelations, and insights from global leaders. The fast-paced Summit will also allow attendees time to meet their contemporaries, network, and develop topics outside of scheduled sessions.
Registration to attend is currently open. An Early Bird Registration rate for the JETNET iQ Summit, a $200 savings, is available through May 31st, 2021. Beginning June 1st, 2021, through September 1st, 2021, pricing for attending the event will be $1,295 USD. Registration can be found at jetnet.com/summit.
The TWA Hotel at JFK Airport is a new and stylish, neo-retro location that honors the elegance of air travel while inspiring new life and new ideas with its captivating use of space and light. JETNET iQ's summit theme is "We're back in time…and in person."
Cancellation Policy
Refunds will be 50% for cancellation notices received prior to August 1st, 2021, and 0% thereafter.
COVID-19 Policy
Please note: All attendees will be required to comply with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and New York State COVID guidelines. This may include showing proof of vaccination and/or a negative COVID test, on-site testing and temperature checks, and wearing face coverings in public areas. JETNET is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as they develop.
About JETNET iQ
Summits are part of JETNET iQ, an aviation market research, strategy, and forecasting service for the business aviation industry. JETNET iQ also provides independent, Quarterly intelligence, including consulting, economic and industry analyses, business aircraft owner/operator survey results, and new aircraft delivery and fleet forecasts. JETNET iQ is a collaboration between JETNET LLC and Rolland Vincent Associates LLC of Plano, Texas, an aviation market research consultancy.
About JETNET
As the leading provider of aviation market information, JETNET delivers the most comprehensive and reliable business aircraft research to its exclusive clientele of aviation professionals worldwide. JETNET is the ultimate source for information and intelligence on the worldwide business, commercial, and helicopter aircraft fleet and marketplace, comprising more than 110,000 airframes. Headquartered in its state-of-the-art facility in Utica, NY, JETNET offers comprehensive, user-friendly aircraft data via real-time internet access or regular updates.
Media Contact
Paul Cardarelli, JETNET, 1-800-553-8638, paul@jetnet.com
SOURCE JETNET