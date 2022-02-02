BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 24/7 Software (http://www.247software.com), a leading provider of operations management software, welcomes Justin King as newly appointed Executive Vice President of Sales. In this role, he will lead 24/7 Software's global sales strategy, including executing the realization of the company's data vision for the Leisure, Sports, and Entertainment (LSE) market.
Justin brings over 20 years of international sales and marketing experience, including executive leadership roles in high-growth SaaS companies, such as D2L, Igloo Software, and Miovision. He has lived and worked throughout Europe and North America. Justin has an MBA with a specialization in strategic marketing from the Adam Smith Business School at the University of Glasgow.
Prior to joining 24/7 Software, Justin was the Vice President of Global Revenue at DigitalEd where he built and led five global revenue teams. He was responsible for sales, marketing, customer experience, and channel partners. Under Justin's leadership, the company went through years of rapid growth that eventually led to a successful M&A outcome in 2021.
"Justin brings a vast array of experience and knowledge to our executive leadership team and we are looking forward to seeing him drive our sales to new heights. His enterprise software background will be a true asset, as 24/7 Software seeks to accelerate its growth year after year. We're thrilled to welcome Justin King to the team." - Gerald Hwasta, Chairman and CEO of 24/7 Software.
At 24/7 Software, Justin will lead the global revenue strategy, building high-performing teams, and implementing his sales playbook. He will be focused on finding new customers to adopt the company's leading technology and ultimately driving analytical solutions for its customers.
24/7 Software provides real-time communications technology to promote security, increase efficiency and effectiveness of operations, enhance customer experience, and reduce risk. Software solutions include communication, reporting, maintenance management, security, tracking, inspections, and lost and found. The company's solutions are implemented in over 80% of North American venues for the four major sports leagues. Many of the largest music festivals, and major events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Championship Game, World Series, NBA Finals, and the Kentucky Derby utilize 24/7 Software solutions. Learn how 24/7 Software solves customers' most critical business challenges at http://www.247software.com.
