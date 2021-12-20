SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3DLOOK, the creator of the world's leading patented mobile body scanning technology, announced today that it has partnered with TA3 SWIM, creator of innovative, patent-pending, shaping swimsuits. With 3DLOOK's technology, TA3 SWIM shoppers will be able to instantly receive personalized size recommendations based on their body measurements from just two photos.
Research has shown that less than a quarter of women are happy with the way they look, and low body esteem can cause women to opt-out of important life activities when they don't feel confident in their appearance. TA3 SWIM saw an opportunity to empower women and boost their confidence by offering swimwear that supports and sculpts, unlike many swimwear brands that offer unflattering and ill-fitting styles.
"We have customers that are happily wearing a swimsuit for the first time in years," said Leila Shams, founder and CEO of TA3 SWIM. "Women's bodies vary vastly by shape, torso length, and bust size, something the fashion industry has ignored. It's our mission to create the most flattering swimsuit for YOUR particular body. So we couldn't be more excited to partner with 3DLOOK. Imagine shopping and KNOWING something would fit?! So much less waste, so much more happiness!"
TA3 SWIM styles hug close to the body and don't lose shape even after hours in water. As a result, understanding the body measurements, torso length and shape of the brand's shoppers is critical to ensuring the best fit. 3DLOOK's technology is also crucial to support the brand's future plans of customizing fit even further and introducing bra-sized suits.
TA3 SWIM, which offers four different patent-pending swimsuit styles, is famous for getting their customers involved in the sizing process and designing their highly-rated swimsuits based on the customers' feedback loop, as opposed to creating the styles to fit standard fit models. Digitizing this time-consuming measurement process is the next transformational step to offering their customers a unique virtual fit experience.
Shoppers on the TA3 SWIM store simply choose a style and click on a measurement widget to be voice-guided through a quick, easy, and engaging process that uses just a front and a side photo. The solution's 3D mapping technology and size recommendation engine then delivers the best fit based on the shoppers' unique body shape. The consumer's photos are instantly deleted and the entire process is completely confidential.
"With 3DLOOK, TA3 SWIM customers won't have to worry about buying a swimsuit that fits awkwardly or not at all," said 3DLOOK's CSO Whitney Cathcart on the collaboration. "We have immense respect for the brand's values and mission and hope that 3DLOOK becomes a valuable resource for them on their mission to support women and help them feel good about their bodies."
ABOUT 3DLOOK:
3DLOOK is the creator of the world's leading patented mobile body scanning technology that drives retail innovation by providing personalized fit and size recommendations and virtual try-on for shoppers to help brands reduce returns while increasing conversion and AOV. 3DLOOK's solutions enable innovative, personalized shopping experiences and give brands actionable insights to optimize design, product development, inventory planning, and distribution. 3DLOOK has been recognized in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Retail Technologies, 2021, has won the LVMH Innovation Award and the IEEE Retail Digital Transformation Grand Challenge in 2019, and was recognized as one of the 2020 Pioneers of the New World. 3DLOOK works with some of the biggest names in retail, including Tailored Brands and Dickies, and recently announced a Series A raise of $6.5M.
ABOUT TA3 SWIM:
TA3 SWIM makes innovative, curve-enhancing swimsuits. The company was founded by industry veteran Leila Shams. She was sick of ill-fitting, unsupportive swimsuits that destroyed her confidence. It took three years to develop something that comfortably yet dramatically smooths the belly, sculpts the waist, and lifts the bust. Response to the patent-pending designs has been incredible, especially after going viral on Tiktok, and they've been sold out for most of the 1.5 years since launch. The ultra-matte suits can also be worn as a bodysuit. Available exclusively at http://www.ta3swim.com in sizes XS to 3X in two lengths.
