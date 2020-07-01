DENVER, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Lines Venture Capital announced today the appointment of Dr. Pallab Chatterjee as its Chairman effective immediately. Dr. Chatterjee is an internationally recognized seasoned high-tech executive with experience in Private Equity, Corporate General Management, Corporate Governance, Strategy, Technology, Operations, and Outsourcing. Most recently, Dr. Chatterjee comes from Symphony Retail AI where he pioneered an AI intelligent system that used conversational insights to deliver powerful root cause insights leading to predictive and prescriptive operational actions.
Prior to Symphony Retail, Dr. Chatterjee was a Managing Director and Operating Partner of Symphony Technology Group(STG), a strategic Private Equity firm that invests and partners in building great software and services companies not only with capital but also with innovation. He was involved in a portfolio of software companies that had near Billion dollar exits with 4-6x return on equity.
Prior to STG, Dr. Chatterjee was Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of i2 Technologies, Inc. Under his leadership, i2 launched a new sales execution model coupled with new services lines for the company's Total Supply Chain Management approach that yielded significant growth for i2.
Prior to i2, Dr. Chatterjee spent 24 years at Texas Instruments in various executive management positions with global responsibilities, one of them as the CIO of Texas Instruments. A TI senior fellow, an IEEE fellow, Dr. Chatterjee received the IEEE J. J. Ebers award and was elected to the National Academy of Engineers. He has been awarded numerous patents and written several hundred publications on the high technology industry. Dr. Chatterjee earned a BS in electronics and communication engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, India where he was awarded the President of India Gold Medal for curricular excellence and the B.C. Roy Memorial Gold Medal for extracurricular excellence. He received his master's and doctorate degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois.
"I am excited and honored to join the 3Lines team as the Chairman" said Dr Pallab Chatterjee. "The focus of 3Lines on the impact of AI on Future of work, Future of Enterprise and Future of Industry is very much aligned with where I see the most exciting investment opportunities to create value for our investors. 3Lines has already invested in a portfolio of companies that are on this path. I look forward to working with the 3Lines team and the portfolio companies to build very high value for each of our companies and very high returns for our investors."
"As 3Lines is poised for growth and to scale, nothing can be more an opportune time than this for Dr. Chatterjee to take the helm of the company as the Chairman", said Kamalesh Dwivedi, President of 3Lines Venture Capital. "Dr Chatterjee's experience and wisdom are going to be invaluable to 3Lines and its portfolio companies in building an expansive capital network for 3Lines and value transformation in portfolio companies", added Mr. Dwivedi.
ABOUT 3LINES
3Lines Venture Capital (https://3lines.vc) is based out of Denver, Colorado, investing in AI-enabled and disruptive software technology based startup companies in the Future of Work, Worker and the Workplace. Since its inception in 2016, 3Lines has built a portfolio of twenty early stage companies in the US and India with a projected 2020 portfolio revenue of close to $100M.