DENVER, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Lines Venture Capital has joined a few private investors to acquire a Canadian Cybersecurity company Echosec Systems Limited, a provider of real-time threat intelligence software to defense contractors, cyber intelligence organizations and enterprises in retail, finance and critical infrastructure. Echosec helps organizations monitor the Dark Web and Social Media at scale for digital risk protection. Founded in 2014, Echosec has offices in Canada, US and Wales, UK.
Dr. Pallab Chatterjee, 3Lines Chairman, will join the Echosec Board. "I am very excited to join the Board of Echosec which straddles the markets in Cyber Threat Intelligence, Open Source Intelligence and Critical Events with a serviceable obtainable market of close to half a billion dollars including Defense, Government, Banking, Technology and Retail.", said Dr Chatterjee.
Krishna Kunapuli, General Partner, Rocket Fund will join the Advisory team of Echosec. "This latest and the seventh investment by the Rocket Fund in Echosec is significant by its presence in a market which is around $6B in size and is growing at 20% CAGR. Echosec uses numerous machine learning techniques for prediction. Our Partners' deep technical roots to enhance decision making capabilities of the software and strong business operations experience will be fully leveraged by the company", said Kunapuli
"3Lines Rocket Fund is revolutionizing the early stage investment scene with its unique growth-oriented playbook that results in a higher exit valuation and lower dilution for a focused portfolio of ten companies with 3Lines differentiated approach to investment in early stage companies", added Kunapuli
ABOUT 3LINES
3Lines Venture Capital (https://3lines.vc) is a venture capital firm based out of Denver, Colorado. 3Lines has built a portfolio of close to twenty AI-powered early stage companies in the US and India. Rocket Fund is still open for investment and is actively investing in early stage companies.