ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.48 per share for the third quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable Sept. 12, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 23, 2021.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

As of June 30, 2021, 3M had 578,638,253 common shares outstanding and 67,133 shareholders of record.

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world.

