SEATTLE, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3R Technology, an IT asset disposition and e-waste recycling company recently began offering a new benefit to its workforce, an emergency savings program created by Secure. Secure, the benefit solution for emergency savings, launched its innovative emergency savings program SecureSave with employers like 3R Technology, who worked with Secure to support the platform's development during 2020. In just the first few weeks, over 30% of 3R Technology's employees have opted into the program and additional signups are expected in the coming months as they learn more.
"We are incredibly excited to offer our employees SecureSave, an emergency savings program that is not only easy for us to manage but for employees to understand and to immediately realize the direct benefit it provides," said Glen Gaidos, CEO and founder of 3R. "We anticipate that with SecureSave, it will help lower employees' stress and help them be better prepared to handle unexpected expenses. Also, we feel that with SecureSave as a benefit, it will help us recruit, retain and increase productivity in the years ahead, especially given the appeal of this benefit to a younger workforce."
3R Technology has always worked to offer market-leading benefits. With Secure's emergency savings program, they have an additional tool to support their employees with short-term needs and create a path to improved long-term financial savings. With SecureSave, 3R Technology team members can save automatically and get a matching contribution from their employer both for signing up and for ongoing participation.
For companies in environmental or industrial sectors, upwards of 40% of employees don't have emergency savings, and 60% report being stressed about finances, making the SecureSave program extremely timely and relevant. 3R Technology has a generous 401(k) plan already in place for long-term savings, making Secure's emergency savings program a perfect complement for short term, emergency financial needs. With SecureSave, an organization is on the cutting-edge of employee benefits in offering a well-rounded savings program that suits any employee need.
The demand for emergency savings is real, especially since the pandemic's onset and the many stresses it has placed on millions of families. A Federal Reserve survey found that almost 40 percent of participants wouldn't be able to cover an unexpected $400 expense using cash, and a Bankrate poll found another 40 percent of Americans would need to borrow money to cover a $1,000 emergency. Given the new realities of the state of emergency savings, employers are looking now more than ever to bring this benefit to their workforce.
"I am so excited that companies like 3R technology recognize the need to help their employees save for emergencies and took steps to join forces with us here at Secure. I will forever say a financially secure employee is the key to a company's overall success - just that simple," said Suze Orman, co-founder of Secure.
Secure provides a low-cost, easy-to-maintain program that can greatly impact employees; they can focus their efforts on doing their jobs well with less stress. Employees appreciate that it makes it easy to save and gives them full access to funds anytime, for any reason, and without penalty or cost.
Enrollment in Secure's platform is open to all employers. To sign up or schedule a demo, visit http://www.securesave.com.
About Secure
Headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, Secure is a financial technology platform designed to help individuals build emergency savings through an employer benefits platform. It was co-founded by Devin Miller, Bassam Saliba, and Suze Orman, who realized that emergency savings needed to be easier and more accessible to help solve the growing savings crisis in the US. Secure's emergency savings program, SecureSave, makes an immediate impact on employee lives; by increasing financial wellness through a program that is easy to deploy and manage at low cost of ownership for the employer. Most of all, it is well received and accepted as adding value to working for a company that cares. To learn more about the company, visit the website at https://www.securesave.com.
About 3R Technology
3R Technology has helped businesses and individuals manage IT equipment and recycle electronics for nearly twenty years. They are the largest IT asset disposition company in Seattle. 3R Technology is an R2:3013 and National Association of Information Destruction (NAID) AAA certified business. These certifications ensure that all environmental, health and safety, and data security aspects are managed to the highest standards. For more information visit https://3rtechnology.com.
1. Report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2018 - May 2019, Federal Reserve, 2019
2. Survey: Nearly 4 in 10 Americans Would Borrow Money to Cover a $1K Emergency, Bankrate, 2020
Media Contact
Stacia Kirby, Secure, 206-478-5841, stacia@kirbycomm.com
SOURCE Secure