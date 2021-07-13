FISHERS, Ind., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3xLOGIC, Inc., a leading provider of integrated, intelligent security solutions, will be attending ISC West in Las Vegas, July 19-21, 2021. The company will be demonstrating its innovative security solutions, including its new Gunshot Detection Solution, which was named best new product in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category of the 2021 SIA New Product Showcase.
Rather than utilizing microphones, infrared sensors, or complex analytics, the self-contained device relies on simple concussive force recognition sensors to detect gunshots. When a gun is fired, the bullet creates a shockwave as it exits the barrel of the gun and travels through the air. This shockwave creates a unique concussive force that the 3xLOGIC solution is able to detect. Because the solution can be integrated with video, access control, and intrusion systems, it can provide early alerting and insights into an event, allowing first responders to de-escalate an active shooter situation quickly.
3xLOGIC will also be demonstrating VIGIL CLOUD, which expands the company's ecosystem into the cloud with features designed to harness the power, scalability, and ease of use that are all hallmarks of cloud services. Building on 20-plus years of experience recording and managing video, VIGIL CLOUD provides end users with the ability to view, manage, and share video from anywhere, at any time, on any device.
The company will also be showcasing its License Plate Capture camera, which is designed for scaled-down applications in which post-event investigations require precise imaging to identify license plates. The VX-5M20-B-RIAL camera offers remote zoom lens, 5MP resolution, and a visible light lens filter that allows IR light band to pass. This allows the camera to effectively and accurately capture license plates day or night for video review post-event.
In addition to product offerings, 3xLOGIC will participate in an educational session – "Cloud Security Made Powerful, Simple, and Secure: The True Advantages of a Natively Developed Cloud Solution" – as part of the SIA Education @ ISC program. This session aims to provide insights into how developed-for-the-cloud solutions are uniquely equipped to address business owners' new expectations, growing challenges, and ever-changing network and data security considerations. The session is scheduled to take place Tuesday, July 20, at 1:15 p.m.
To learn more about 3xLOGIC solutions, visit Booth number 10037 at ISC West.
About 3xLOGIC
3xLOGIC™ is a leading innovator and provider of security hardware, software, and cloud-based solutions that drive business intelligence for customers around the globe. 3xLOGIC's solutions go beyond security to deliver transformational business value, by mining data and converting it into actionable insights – for greater visibility and fresh perspective on problems businesses didn't even know they had. Learn more at http://www.3xLOGIC.com.
