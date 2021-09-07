ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United States is the largest healthcare market in the world with high privatization of payments relative to other major developed countries. The U.S. healthcare market serves as an incubator for medical technologies and treatments that are often subsequently marketed in the rest of the world. Unsurprisingly, the United States is also the world's largest in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market at $41.3 billion—approximately 40%-45% of the global IVD market.
The findings are according to data published in the recently released report United States Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests by leading medical market research publisher Kalorama Information. A companion report, The Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests in Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela and other nations) is also available for sale from Kalorama Information.
The U.S. IVD market is projected by Kalorama Information to grow to an estimated $53.2 billion in 2025. Projected growth for the U.S. IVD market – 5.2% on average annually through 2025 – does not match the growth of developing and emerging markets abroad in Asia and Latin America but is projected to outpace other IVD markets in the developed world such as Western Europe and Japan.
Kalorama Information's research reveals that the IVD market to some extent is in a state of flux, yet the market's growth in various key segments in the United States has been accelerated due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for testing for the coronavirus. COVID-19's impact on future growth will result from the coronavirus remaining a component of the IVD market due to the likely continued prevalence of the virus and the evolving variants that are expected to persist.
"COVID-19 had a profound effect on the IVD diagnostic industry – some segments exploded and others languished," says Bruce Carlson, publisher for Kalorama Information.
COVID-19 related growth aside, the U.S. IVD market can expect moderate growth through the following market factors and trends:
- demographic aging that increases demand for clinical testing paid for through the country's leading vehicle for lab payments (Medicare);
- relatively optimistic macroeconomic indicators vis-à-vis the domestic outlook five years ago or other developed markets in the world;
- and continued product innovation and industry responsiveness to clients' needs in the world's largest IVD market.
More information about the report can be found here: https://kaloramainformation.com/product/united-states-market-for-in-vitro-diagnostic-ivd-tests/
About Kalorama Information:
Kalorama Information, part of Science and Medicine Group, is the leading publisher of market research in healthcare areas, including in vitro diagnostics (IVD), biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Science and Medicine Group supports companies seeking to commercialize the rapidly changing marketplace at the intersection of science, medicine, and technology. Comprised of industry-leading brands, Science and Medicine Group serves analytical instrument, life science, imaging, and clinical diagnostic companies by helping them create strategies and products to win markets and provide platforms to digitally engage their markets through a variety of innovative solutions. Kalorama Information produces 30 reports a year. The firm offers a Knowledge Center, which provides access to all published reports.
