RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 4th Shigeru Kawai International Piano Competition, rescheduled from the original dates in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will now be held in the summer of 2022. The Preliminary Round of the competition will begin in February 2022, with the Final Round set for August 6, 2022, at the elegant Sakura Hall located at the Shibuya Cultural Center Owada in Tokyo, Japan. The deadline for application is January 15, 2022.
As in previous competitions, the Final Round piano concerto will be performed on two Kawai SK-EX concert grand pianos. These Final Round performances will be accompanied by esteemed pianists, Messrs. Andrey Pisarev and Pavel Nersessian, professors at the prestigious Moscow Conservatory.
Established in 2017 in commemoration of the 90th anniversary of Kawai Musical Instruments the Shigeru Kawai International Piano Competition has enjoyed great success carrying out its mission.
"Our desire is to support the development of musical culture and foster international exchange by nurturing promising next-generation pianists from around the world." - Hirotaka Kawai, Chairperson-Shigeru Kawai International Piano Competition Committee.
Over 100 years ago, Koichi Kawai embarked on a journey to design and build a piano that would one day be referred to as "the finest." The hopes and dreams of Koichi were instilled in his son, Shigeru Kawai, who stayed true to his father's ideals and ultimately, among many accomplishments, established the Ryuyo Grand Piano Factory which is considered to be the most advanced facility of its kind.
The Shigeru Piano model range, launched in 1999, consists of six spectacular grand pianos. Beginning with the 5' 11" Classic Salon Grand up through the 9' 1" SK-EX Concert Grand, the SK grands embody the character and vision of Shigeru Kawai himself, making each handcrafted piano a limited-edition treasure.
Today, Hirotaka Kawai continues his father's lifelong dedication to technological advancement and commitment to building the finest pianos in the world. Under his leadership Kawai pianos are known in all corners of the globe and the company remains under the direction of the Kawai family.
