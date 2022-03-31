SHANGHAI, March 31, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- 51job, Inc. (Nasdaq: JOBS) ("51job" or the "Company"), a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China, announced today its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2021 ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Net revenues increased 15.7% over Q4 2020 to RMB1,345.2 million (US$211.1 million)
  • Online recruitment services revenues increased 12.0%
  • Other human resource related revenues increased 19.0%
  • Income from operations was RMB304.6 million (US$47.8 million)
  • Fully diluted earnings per share was RMB5.23 (US$0.82)
  • Non-GAAP adjusted fully diluted earnings per share[1] was RMB5.99 (US$0.94)

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Net revenues increased 19.8% from 2020 to RMB4,420.4 million (US$693.7 million)
  • Online recruitment services revenues increased 11.6%
  • Other human resource related revenues increased 31.3%
  • Income from operations was RMB551.3 million (US$86.5 million)
  • Fully diluted earnings per share was RMB9.40 (US$1.47)
  • Non-GAAP adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was RMB13.12 (US$2.06)

[1] Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes share-based compensation expense, loss from foreign currency translation, and changes in fair value of listed equity securities investment and long-term investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items. Please refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section and "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" tables contained in this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Net revenues for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 were RMB1,345.2 million (US$211.1 million), an increase of 15.7% from RMB1,163.1 million for the same quarter in 2020.

Online recruitment services revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 12.0% to RMB617.7 million (US$96.9 million) compared with RMB551.6 million for the same quarter in 2020, primarily due to an improvement in hiring sentiment, demand and activity from employers in 2021.

Other human resource related revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 19.0% to RMB727.5 million (US$114.2 million) from RMB611.5 million for the same quarter in 2020. The growth was primarily driven by robust employer demand for seasonal campus recruitment, business process outsourcing and training services in 2021.

Cost of services for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 29.1% to RMB535.2 million (US$84.0 million) from RMB414.5 million for the same quarter in 2020, primarily due to higher employee compensation expenses, headcount additions and greater direct costs, such as venue rental, media production and technology support, incurred in providing campus recruitment services to employers. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 8.2% to RMB810.0 million (US$127.1 million) from RMB748.6 million for the same quarter in 2020. Gross margin, which is gross profit as a percentage of net revenues, was 60.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with 64.4% for the same quarter in 2020.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 28.9% to RMB505.4 million (US$79.3 million) from RMB392.0 million for the same quarter in 2020. Sales and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 34.3% to RMB403.6 million (US$63.3 million) from RMB300.6 million for the same quarter in 2020, primarily due to higher employee compensation expenses, staff additions and greater spending on advertising and brand awareness campaigns. Advertising and promotion expenses increased 27.7% to RMB90.0 million (US$14.1 million) for the fourth quarter of 2021 from RMB70.5 million for the same quarter in 2020.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 11.3% to RMB101.8 million (US$16.0 million) from RMB91.4 million for the same quarter in 2020, primarily due to higher employee compensation expenses

Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB304.6 million (US$47.8 million) compared with RMB356.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating margin, which is income from operations as a percentage of net revenues, was 22.6% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with 30.7% for the same quarter in 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expense, operating margin would have been 24.9% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with 33.7% for the same quarter in 2020.

The Company recognized a loss from foreign currency translation of RMB10.9 million (US$1.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with RMB33.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to the impact of the change in exchange rate between the Renminbi and the U.S. dollar on the Company's U.S. dollar cash deposits.

The Company recognized a mark-to-market, non-cash loss of RMB10.7 million (US$1.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with RMB9.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 associated with a change in fair value of listed equity securities investment in Huali University Group Limited, which is traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Company also recognized RMB3.4 million (US$0.5 million) in professional services fees and administrative expenses related to the proposed going-private transaction in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Other income in the fourth quarter of 2021 included local government financial subsidies of RMB98.6 million (US$15.5 million) compared with RMB14.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income attributable to 51job for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB355.2 million (US$55.7 million) compared with RMB342.0 million for the same quarter in 2020. Fully diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB5.23 (US$0.82) compared with RMB5.01 for the same quarter in 2020.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, total share-based compensation expense was RMB29.9 million (US$4.7 million) compared with RMB35.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Excluding share-based compensation expense, loss from foreign currency translation and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to 51job for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB406.7 million (US$63.8 million) compared with RMB420.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was RMB5.99 (US$0.94) in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with RMB6.16 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Net revenues in 2021 were RMB4,420.4 million (US$693.7 million), an increase of 19.8% from RMB3,689.0 million in 2020

Online recruitment services revenues in 2021 increased 11.6% to RMB2,396.2 million (US$376.0 million) from RMB2,147.3 million in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the improvement in business activity and more recruitment needs of employers in China in 2021.

Other human resource related revenues in 2021 increased 31.3% to RMB2,024.2 million (US$317.6 million) from RMB1,541.6 million in 2020, primarily due to resilient customer demand and usage of the Company's training, campus recruitment, placement and business process outsourcing services.

Cost of services in 2021 increased 32.9% to RMB1,676.7 million (US$263.1 million) from RMB1,261.7 million in 2020, primarily due to higher employee compensation expenses and headcount additions. Gross profit in 2021 increased 13.0% to RMB2,743.7 million (US$430.5 million) from RMB2,427.2 million in 2020. Gross margin was 62.1% in 2021 compared with 65.8% in 2020.

Income from operations in 2021 decreased 36.4% to RMB551.3 million (US$86.5 million) from RMB867.1 million in 2020, primarily due to the significant increase in sales and marketing expenses in 2021. Operating margin was 12.5% in 2021 compared with 23.5% in 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expense, operating margin would have been 15.9% in 2021 compared with 27.4% in 2020.

Net income attributable to 51job in 2021 was RMB640.7 million (US$100.5 million) compared with RMB1,097.3 million in 2020. Fully diluted earnings per share in 2021 was RMB9.40 (US$1.47) compared with RMB16.12 in 2020.

Excluding share-based compensation expense, loss from foreign currency translation, and changes in fair value of listed equity securities investment and long-term investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to 51job in 2021 was RMB894.4 million (US$140.4 million) compared with RMB1,243.9 million in 2020. Non-GAAP adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was RMB13.12 (US$2.06) in 2021 compared with RMB18.28 in 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, cash and short-term investments totaled RMB10,587.0 million (US$1,661.3 million) compared with RMB10,761.9 million as of December 31, 2020.

Currency Convenience Translation

For the convenience of readers, certain Renminbi amounts have been translated into U.S. dollar amounts at the rate of RMB6.3726 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on December 30, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), 51job uses non-GAAP financial measures of income before income tax expense, income tax expense, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to 51job and adjusted earnings per share, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude share-based compensation expense, loss from foreign currency translation and changes in fair value of listed equity securities investment and long-term investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items. The Company believes excluding share-based compensation expense and its related tax effect from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful for its management and investors to assess and analyze the Company's core operating results as such expense is not directly attributable to the underlying performance of the Company's business operations and do not impact its cash earnings. The Company believes excluding loss from foreign currency translation and changes in fair value of listed equity securities investment and long-term investment, as well as the related tax effect, from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful for its management and investors as such translation, mark-to-market gain or loss is not indicative of the Company's core business operations and will not result in cash settlement nor impact the Company's cash earnings. 51job also believes these non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expense, loss from foreign currency translation and changes in fair value of listed equity securities investment and long-term investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items, are important in helping investors to understand the Company's current financial performance and future prospects and to compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis. The presentation of these additional measures should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies. The non-GAAP measures have been reconciled to GAAP measures in the attached financial statements.

About 51job

Founded in 1998, 51job is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China. With a comprehensive suite of HR solutions, 51job meets the needs of enterprises and job seekers through the entire talent management cycle, from initial recruitment to employee retention and career development. The Company's main online recruitment platforms (http://www.51job.com, http://www.yingjiesheng.com, http://www.51jingying.com, http://www.lagou.com, and http://www.51mdd.com), as well as mobile applications, connect millions of people with employment opportunities every day. 51job also provides a number of other value-added HR services, including business process outsourcing, training, professional assessment, campus recruitment, executive search and compensation analysis. 51job has a call center in Wuhan and a nationwide network of sales and service locations spanning more than 30 cities across China.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about 51job's beliefs and expectations, as well as 51job's strategic and operational plans, are or contain forward-looking statements. 51job may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. All forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations at the time of the statements and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: execution of 51job's strategies and business plans; growth and trends of the human resource services industry in China; market acceptance of 51job's products and services; competition in the industry; 51job's ability to control costs and expenses; 51job's ability to retain key personnel and attract new talent; relevant government policies and regulations relating to 51job's industry, corporate structure and business operations; seasonality in the business; fluctuations in the value of the Renminbi against the U.S. dollar and other currencies; risks related to acquisitions or investments 51job has made or will make in the future; accounting adjustments that may occur during the quarterly or annual close or auditing process; and fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and globally, including the impact of the coronavirus or other pandemic. Further information regarding these and other risks are included in 51job's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release and based on assumptions that 51job believes to be reasonable as of this date, and 51job undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contact

Investor Relations, 51job, Inc.

Tel: +86-21-6879-6250

Email: ir@51job.com

 

 

51job, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income















For the Three Months Ended



December 31,

2020



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2021

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



RMB



RMB



US$ (Note 1)













Revenues:











   Online recruitment services

551,562



617,703



96,931

   Other human resource related revenues

611,545



727,480



114,157













Net revenues

1,163,107



1,345,183



211,088

Cost of services (Note 2)

(414,504)



(535,189)



(83,983)













Gross profit

748,603



809,994



127,105













Operating expenses:











   Sales and marketing (Note 3)

(300,583)



(403,604)



(63,334)

   General and administrative (Note 4)

(91,439)



(101,786)



(15,972)













Total operating expenses

(392,022)



(505,390)



(79,306)













Income from operations

356,581



304,604



47,799













Loss from foreign currency translation

(33,851)



(10,917)



(1,713)

Interest and investment income, net

59,482



56,142



8,810

Change in fair value of listed equity securities investment

(9,404)



(10,715)



(1,681)

Fees and expenses related to proposed going-private

     transaction



(3,357)



(527)

Other income, net

11,691



98,335



15,431













Income before income tax expense

384,499



434,092



68,119

Income tax expense

(52,695)



(83,210)



(13,057)













Net income

331,804



350,882



55,062

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

10,244



4,273



671













Net income attributable to 51job, Inc.

342,048



355,155



55,733













Net income

331,804



350,882



55,062

Other comprehensive income (loss)

22,745



(269)



(42)













Total comprehensive income

354,549



350,613



55,020













Earnings per share:











   Basic

5.07



5.27



0.83

   Diluted

5.01



5.23



0.82













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:











   Basic

67,402,582



67,437,209



67,437,209

   Diluted

68,245,670



67,941,118



67,941,118

























Notes:











(1) The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.3726

to US$1.00 on December 30, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly

statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

(2) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB6,307 and RMB4,933 (US$774) for the three months ended 

December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

(3) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB5,422 and RMB4,241 (US$666) for the three months ended

December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

(4) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB23,280 and RMB20,717 (US$3,251) for the three months ended

December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

 

 

51job, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income















For the Year Ended



December 31,

2020



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2021

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



RMB



RMB



US$ (Note 1)













Revenues:











   Online recruitment services

2,147,334



2,396,209



376,017

   Other human resource related revenues

1,541,617



2,024,219



317,644













Net revenues

3,688,951



4,420,428



693,661

Cost of services (Note 2)

(1,261,731)



(1,676,727)



(263,115)













Gross profit

2,427,220



2,743,701



430,546













Operating expenses:











   Sales and marketing (Note 3)

(1,182,677)



(1,790,535)



(280,974)

   General and administrative (Note 4)

(377,438)



(401,827)



(63,055)













Total operating expenses

(1,560,115)



(2,192,362)



(344,029)













Income from operations

867,105



551,339



86,517













Loss from foreign currency translation

(53,442)



(15,793)



(2,478)

Interest and investment income, net

228,500



212,690



33,376

Change in fair value of listed equity securities investment

10,760



(88,296)



(13,856)

Fees and expenses related to proposed going-private

     transaction



(87,544)



(13,738)

Change in fair value of long-term investment

39,614





Other income, net

167,308



192,233



30,166













Income before income tax expense

1,259,845



764,629



119,987

Income tax expense

(188,417)



(155,721)



(24,436)













Net income

1,071,428



608,908



95,551

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

25,848



31,775



4,986













Net income attributable to 51job, Inc.

1,097,276



640,683



100,537













Net income

1,071,428



608,908



95,551

Other comprehensive income (loss)

22,451



(415)



(65)













Total comprehensive income

1,093,879



608,493



95,486













Earnings per share:











   Basic

16.35



9.50



1.49

   Diluted

16.12



9.40



1.47













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:











   Basic

67,101,601



67,429,296



67,429,296

   Diluted

68,056,724



68,185,891



68,185,891

























Notes:











(1) The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.3726

to US$1.00 on December 30, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly

statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

(2) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB23,648 and RMB24,019 (US$3,769) for the year ended

December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

(3) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB20,329 and RMB20,648 (US$3,240) for the year ended

December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

(4) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB99,829 and RMB104,889 (US$16,460) for the year ended

December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

 

 

51job, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results















For the Three Months Ended



December 31,

2020



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2021

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



RMB



RMB



US$ (Note 1)













GAAP income before income tax expense

384,499



434,092



68,119

Add: Share-based compensation

35,009



29,891



4,691

Add: Loss from foreign currency translation

33,851



10,917



1,713

Add: Change in fair value of listed equity securities investment

9,404



10,715



1,681

Non-GAAP income before income tax expense

462,763



485,615



76,204













GAAP income tax expense

(52,695)



(83,210)



(13,057)

Tax effect of non-GAAP line items

(208)



(7)



(1)

Non-GAAP income tax expense

(52,903)



(83,217)



(13,058)













Non-GAAP adjusted net income

409,860



402,398



63,146













Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to 51job, Inc.

420,104



406,671



63,817













Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share:











   Basic

6.23



6.03



0.95

   Diluted

6.16



5.99



0.94













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:











   Basic

67,402,582



67,437,209



67,437,209

   Diluted

68,245,670



67,941,118



67,941,118















For the Year Ended



December 31,

2020



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2021

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



RMB



RMB



US$ (Note 1)













GAAP income before income tax expense

1,259,845



764,629



119,987

Add: Share-based compensation

143,806



149,556



23,469

Add: Loss from foreign currency translation

53,442



15,793



2,478

Add (Less): Change in fair value of listed equity securities

     investment

(10,760)



88,296



13,856

Less: Change in fair value of long-term investment

(39,614)





Non-GAAP income before income tax expense

1,406,719



1,018,274



159,790













GAAP income tax expense

(188,417)



(155,721)



(24,436)

Tax effect of non-GAAP line items

(279)



79



12

Non-GAAP income tax expense

(188,696)



(155,642)



(24,424)













Non-GAAP adjusted net income

1,218,023



862,632



135,366













Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to 51job, Inc.

1,243,871



894,407



140,352













Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share:











   Basic

18.54



13.26



2.08

   Diluted

18.28



13.12



2.06













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:











   Basic

67,101,601



67,429,296



67,429,296

   Diluted

68,056,724



68,185,891



68,185,891

























Note (1): The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of

RMB6.3726 to US$1.00 on December 30, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the

H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

 

 

51job, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets



















As of





December 31,

2020



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2021

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)





RMB



RMB



US$ (Note 1)















ASSETS

























Current assets:













Cash

3,292,698



10,539,923



1,653,944



Restricted cash

2,258







Short-term investments

7,469,213



47,116



7,394



Accounts receivable (net of allowance of RMB26,798 and













  RMB27,522 as of December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively)

290,480



382,164



59,970



Prepayments and other current assets

492,980



561,677



88,139















Total current assets

11,547,629



11,530,880



1,809,447















Non-current assets:













Time deposits 

719,189



745,450



116,977



Long-term investments

1,576,250



1,474,928



231,448



Property and equipment, net

273,157



755,789



118,600



Goodwill

1,036,124



1,036,124



162,590



Intangible assets, net

163,503



126,497



19,850



Right-of-use assets

307,869



1,839,143



288,602



Other long-term assets

13,946



14,065



2,207



Deferred tax assets

38,013



52,793



8,284















Total non-current assets

4,128,051



6,044,789



948,558















Total assets

15,675,680



17,575,669



2,758,005















LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY

























Current liabilities:













Current portion of long-term bank loan



52,500



8,238



Accounts payable

83,087



136,999



21,498



Salary and employee related accrual

182,565



221,890



34,819



Taxes payable

172,254



212,873



33,404



Advances from customers

1,158,604



1,163,615



182,598



Lease liabilities, current

34,952



42,093



6,605



Other payables and accruals

1,178,955



1,132,921



177,780















Total current liabilities

2,810,417



2,962,891



464,942















Non-current liabilities:













Long-term bank loan



997,500



156,530



Lease liabilities, non-current

44,949



37,776



5,928



Deferred tax liabilities

232,087



224,571



35,240















Total non-current liabilities

277,036



1,259,847



197,698















Total liabilities

3,087,453



4,222,738



662,640















Mezzanine equity:













Redeemable non-controlling interests

189,811



156,880



24,618















Shareholders' equity:













Common shares (US$0.0001 par value: 500,000,000 shares













  authorized, 67,406,657 and 67,437,209 shares issued and













  outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively)

54



54



8



Additional paid-in capital

5,206,154



5,363,570



841,661



Statutory reserves

18,474



18,840



2,956



Accumulated other comprehensive income

276,975



276,560



43,398



Retained earnings

6,871,090



7,511,407



1,178,704















Total 51job, Inc. shareholders' equity

12,372,747



13,170,431



2,066,727















Non-controlling interests

25,669



25,620



4,020















Total equity

12,398,416



13,196,051



2,070,747















Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity

15,675,680



17,575,669



2,758,005





























Note (1): The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.3726

to US$1.00 on December 30, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical

release of the Federal Reserve Board.

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/51job-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-301514753.html

SOURCE 51job

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.