VERONA, Italy, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 6th edition of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls, the wine selection organized by Veronafiere, will be taking place in Verona from April 1st to 3rd, 2022. On April 4th, the results of the three-day blind tasting will be accessible to the public, and the official guide 5StarWines – the Book will be published in the following months. By including the selected wines (the ones that obtained a score of 90 and above) in the guide, 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls gives producers an invaluable tool for promoting their activity and their wine to a global audience.
What's new in 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls 2022? Because of the pandemic, Vinitaly was postponed last year and the last edition of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls was moved to June. This year the event returns to its pre-pandemic slot ahead of Vinitaly. In fact, the 2022 edition will retain its original format, but the selection tastings will be held a full week before Vinitaly 2022, one of the most important wine fair trades in the world. This timing will give greater visibility to the selected wines, their scores, and their respective producers, offering even more promotional opportunities for companies in the context of the 54th International Wine and Spirits Fair. The producers selected during 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls will be able to insert their selected wines, with the relative score, for free on the Vinitaly Plus platform, an important online tool consulted by international buyers.
Wineries that wish to participate in the 2022 edition can still register their wines on the official website of the event: https://www.5starwines.it/registrazioni/?lang=en. There is a current "Early Bird" discount of 10%, valid until 14 February 2022, after which the standard rate will be applied. Registration closes on 4 March 2022, with the shipment of samples from 31 January to 14 March. For registration assistance or more information, write to 5star@justdothework.it.
The scores and evaluation of the participating wines rely on the jury of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls. The judges are highly qualified, international experts, selected from Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers, WSET Diploma holders, VIA experts and ambassadors, oenologists, and journalists. The jury is composed of wine professionals coming from diverse geographical areas and different professional backgrounds. The diversity of the judging panels and the blind tasting process guarantee an objective wine selection.
Last year more than 70 international judges participated in the selection. During the first two days of tasting, the international jury, divided into Panels, tasted the wines and attributed a provisional score, along with a discussion of the characteristics of every single wine. The wines that were identified for a score of 90 or more, were subject to a second evaluation by the General Chairs, who assigned the final scores. For more information on this year's jury, consult the 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls website. The confirmed judges will be listed here: https://www.5starwines.it/giudici/?lang=en.
The General Chairs are the most important judges of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls, offering significant expertise to maintain high-quality wine selections. This year the General Chairs will be: the latest new entry, Caro Maurer MW, the first woman to obtain the prestigious title of Master of Wine in Germany; Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW, Master of Wine and VIA Ambassador; Robert Joseph, wine business consultant and editorial consultant for Meininger's Wine Business International; Bernard Burtschy, wine columnist for Le Figaro and several French magazines; Daniele Cernilli, known as the co-founder and Director of the online magazine Doctor Wine, and Gabriele Gorelli MW, the first Master of Wine in Italy, and a wine marketing expert, designer and brand builder.
In conclusion, the 6th edition will guarantee expertise and quality and give wineries maximum visibility to promote their wines on the international stage. For regular updates on the selection process see relevant social media or email 5star@justdothework.it for more information.
About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its sixth edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score — using a 100-point scale — participating wines. In the 2021 edition, over 2000 bottles took part in the Selection and 510 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool both on the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality and it maintains and certifies their value at an international level.
