VERONA, Italy, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls has benefited from a long collaboration with Assoenologi, the Association of Italian Oenologists, which represents 4,500 professional technicians in the wine sector from all over Italy. The Association supports the Selection Team in the preparatory phases of the event.
During the three days of tasting, Assoenologi's own experts judge together with international judges, to support and supervise the activities. The collaboration continues in the preparation of the results at the end of the three-day event.
The president of Assoenologi, Riccardo Cotarella, one of the most important oenologists in the world, remarked: "Selections such as 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls have a fundamental importance to give an increasingly international breath to the world of wine. They allow Italian wines to be evaluated by world-class professionals and experts and this obviously constitutes a strong incentive for producers to give the best of themselves in terms of quality. And the difference in international markets will be dictated precisely by the quality of our products, especially after two years of pandemic emergency and also in light of what is happening in Ukraine these days."
Preparations for the 6th edition of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls are well underway. Together with the Assoenologi team, the special stockroom is now receiving samples from participating producers. The anonymization phase of the samples is an important part of this process. The team of experts carefully divides the wines into batches, covering the bottles and preparing them to serve. Each participating producer sends 6 bottles of each registered label. All the information about the shipping process can be found in the FAQ section of the official Event website at: https://www.5starwines.it/faq/?lang=en.
The deadline to register wines is March 4th 2022. Samples must be received by March 14th 2022. Online registration is open on the official Event website at: https://www.5starwines.it/registrazioni/?lang=en.
The Selection consists of three days of blind tasting, where an international jury, divided into panels, assigns scores to each participating wine. The judges' task is to discuss and evaluate the key organoleptic characteristics and technical particularities of every wine. The selected wines that obtain a score of 90 or above are included in the official guide 5StarWines – the Book, with a dedicated tasting note. The Book was created with the aim of offering wine producers an effective promotional and marketing tool for their companies and rewards the quality of the wines and producers presented in it.
The different geographical backgrounds and the variety of professional profiles of the judges, as well as the blind tasting process itself, guarantee the objectivity of the Selection. The international jury includes a panel of highly qualified international experts, selected from Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers, WSET Diploma holders, VIA experts and ambassadors, oenologists and journalists. This year the jury is composed of more than 70 judges, coming from all over the world, including the USA, South Africa, Canada, the UK, South Korea amongst others.
Among the various panels of judges, the panel of the General Chairs is the most important and has a different task from the international jury. The six General Chairs taste all the wines awarded a score of 90 or higher by the first panel. The panel of General Chairs can then confirm the score assigned or revise it. The General Chairs of this edition are: Caro Maurer MW, the first woman to obtain the prestigious title of Master of Wine in Germany; Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW, Master of Wine and VIA Ambassador; Robert Joseph, wine business consultant and editorial consultant for Meininger's Wine Business International; Bernard Burtschy, wine columnist for Le Figaro and several French magazines; Daniele Cernilli, known as the co-founder and Director of the online magazine Doctor Wine, and Gabriele Gorelli MW, the first Master of Wine in Italy, and a wine marketing expert, designer and brand builder.
Producers included in 5StarWines - the Book will receive a number of additional benefits. For example, if a wine is selected and its producer is an exhibitor at Vinitaly, it will be possible to insert the selected wines in the official Catalog and in the Vinitaly App, giving them increased visibility to important foreign buyers at the Fair and providing a distinct competitive advantage. For registration assistance or more information, email: 5star@justdothework.it.
About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine Selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The Event is now in its sixth edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the Event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score — using a 100-point scale — participating wines. In the 2021 edition, over 2000 bottles took part in the competition and 510 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool both on the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality and it maintains and certifies their value at an international level.
